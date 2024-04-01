Colorado Mom Reports 19-Year-Old Son to Police for Decapitation of Homeless Man

In the documentary, police dash camera footage captured the moment officers arrived at the Cohee's home in 2021 to confront Brian over the murder and dismemberment of 61-year-old homeless man Warren Barnes.

"Your parents have concerns over some stuff they may have found in your room? What would that be?" the officer asked the teenager.

Brian calmly responded, "Yeah, I believe so, a human head and hands. From that fella that went missing. I murdered him with a knife."