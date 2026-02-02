EXCLUSIVE: Housewives Shake-Up! Radar Reveals 'RHONJ' Alum Jacqueline Laurita's Crossover Fate On 'RHOC'

As Radar reported, Laurita recently reunited with her former RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga after years of estrangement.

The reunion between the former pals took place at a filming event in Miami for Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip, where both Laurita and Gorga had been invited to attend a party.

Although things were "snarky at first," a source said Gorga "confronted" Laurita and "wanted to know what she had done to her."

"Jacqueline brought up some of what happened, but, honestly, it's been years since they fought, and there was no point in rehashing everything. Melissa truly didn't seem to know why Jacquleine was upset with her," they revealed.

As for how things concluded, multiple insiders shared the pair "made up."

"They're not going to ever be best of friends," one source elaborated. "But they definitely cleared the air and appeared to be having fun together. It was clear they enjoyed seeing each other after so many years apart."