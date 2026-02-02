EXCLUSIVE: Housewives Shake-Up! Radar Reveals 'RHONJ' Alum Jacqueline Laurita's Crossover Fate On 'RHOC'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Amid rumblings Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita may be making a crossover to appear on The Real Housewives of Orange County, multiple insiders exclusively confirmed to RadarOnline.com what's going on.
With Katie Ginella and Gretchen Rossi ousted from the show, it's clear someone had to be added to the mix, and Laurita seemed like a viable choice when her name was thrown around.
Will Jacqueline Laurita Be Joining 'RHOC?'
Multiple insiders, however, have confirmed that, inevitably, Laurita "will not be joining the show for Season 20."
"Jacqueline has been approached multiple times throughout the years to join RHOC, as she now resides in California, and has not been interested," one source stated. "However, this was the closest the conversation came to it being a reality, as she was entertaining the idea."
As fans are aware, Laurita has said multiple times she's in a new phase of her life and in a happy place, clearly demonstrating she'd moved on from Housewives; however, as one insider explained, she "may have considered doing it this time if the money was right."
Why Isn't Jacquline Laurita Joining 'RHOC?'
As for what happened to end up with her not being on the show, one source noted production "ended up going in a different direction" as this was for a full-time role, and they ended up "going with a newbie."
"Jacqueline was making so much at the end of her stint on RHONJ, the offer would have had to be aggressive for her to even consider it in the first place," another insider shared. "She knows her worth and isn’t desperate to return to TV, as she’s made clear in many interviews.
"As her fans know, Housewives was hard for her in terms of the drama it brought, and, for that to be worth it, she’d have to be taken care of financially."
Jacqueline Laurita's Recent Run-In With Melissa Gorga
As Radar reported, Laurita recently reunited with her former RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga after years of estrangement.
The reunion between the former pals took place at a filming event in Miami for Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip, where both Laurita and Gorga had been invited to attend a party.
Although things were "snarky at first," a source said Gorga "confronted" Laurita and "wanted to know what she had done to her."
"Jacqueline brought up some of what happened, but, honestly, it's been years since they fought, and there was no point in rehashing everything. Melissa truly didn't seem to know why Jacquleine was upset with her," they revealed.
As for how things concluded, multiple insiders shared the pair "made up."
"They're not going to ever be best of friends," one source elaborated. "But they definitely cleared the air and appeared to be having fun together. It was clear they enjoyed seeing each other after so many years apart."
Who Will Be On ' RHOC' Season 20?
Even though Laurita won't be joining RHOC's landmark 20th season, many familiar faces will be returning, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, and Gina Kirschenheiter.
Vicki Gunvalson is also set to return to the show in a full-time capacity.
While she was demoted after Season 13, at 2025's BravoCon, she was invited to return to the show.