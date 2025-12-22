Your tip
Vicki Gunvalson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOC' Star Vicki Gunvalson Fires Back at Trolls Claiming She 'Paid' Bravo to Secure a Spot Back on the Reality Show

Photo of VIcki Gunvalson
Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

VIcki Gunvalson is set to return for 'RHOC' Season 20.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Vicki Gunvalson has exclusively responded to rumblings she paid Bravo to return to her coveted spot as a full-time Real Housewives of Orange County star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to intel, Radar was tipped off to allegations Gunvalson was so "desperate" to return to the show she was willing to pay the network to come back.

Vicki Gunvalson Calls Out 'Lies' About Her

Photo of Vicki Gunvalson
Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Gunvalson insisted someone is 'thinking of lies and drama to make up' about her.

In addition to that rumor, an insider alleged the "OG of the OC" was scared of Tamra Judge and willing to dump her long-term boyfriend if it meant she could star on the hit franchise again.

Gunvalson exclusively spoke to Radar to fire off a response to the allegations, categorically denying all of them.

"That’s a lie!" she emphatically told us about all the items we brought to her attention. "Someone is clearly sitting in bed thinking of lies and drama to make up."

Vicki Gunvalson Denies Allegations Against Her

Phtoo of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge
Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Gunvalson claimed she's 'not scared' of Tamra Judge.

The long-standing reality star then went point-by-point, addressing each allegation.

"My boyfriend and I are not breaking up because of this show," she directly stated. "I'm not scared of Tamra, and I’m not scared of anybody."

As far as paying Bravo to rejoin the show, Gunvalson insisted she would "never take my retirement accounts and pay Bravo."

"I don’t need to be on TV," she added. "I’ve been off for four years and have been doing great."

Gunvalson concluded with a message for the "haters," saying, "These people need a life and leave me out of their drama."

Vicki Gunvalson's Invitation to Return to 'RHOC'

Photo of Vicki Gunvalson
Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Gunvalson was asked to return to 'RHOC' by Andy Cohen at BravoCon.

As Radar previously reported, Gunvalson was asked to rejoin the show by Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen during BravoCon 2025.

"Vicki, would you join us as a Housewife for Season 20?" he asked her onstage at The Bravos award show.

Gunvalson seemed overcome with emotion as she quickly accepted. Although she was one of the original stars of RHOC, the TV notable initially departed the show in January 2020.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County," she shared on Instagram at the time. " It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years, and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love, and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way."

Who Else Will Be on 'RHOC' Season 20?

Photo of Jennifer Pedranti, Jacqueline Laurita and Gretchen Rossi
Source: @jaclaurita/Instagram

Jacqueline Laurita 'has been approached' to join 'RHOC,' a source previously claimed.

Aside from Gunvalson, an insider recently confirmed to Radar the rest of the cast for the upcoming Season 20 remains unknown.

"No one aside from Vicki has been officially 'cast' on the show at this time," the source explicitly shared. "Things remain in limbo for the current cast, and no one is sure who will be back and who won't be."

Other sources noted Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita, who currently resides in California, may be a contender to join RHOC, with one specifying she "has been approached several times about joining the cast of RHOC Season 20."

"It's uncertain if it will happen," another insider piped in to add, "as it depends on a lot of factors."

"But," another source spilled, "she definitely has been asked and is a contender to be on Season 20 of the show."

