EXCLUSIVE: Who's In and Who's out of 'Real Housewives of OC' for Season 20 — as We Reveal the One Major Star STILL in Limbo and Who Got the Axe

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal who was offered a coveted spot to return to the hit franchise and who will be left in the dust.

With Vicki Gunvalson set to return for the landmark twentieth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County , fans have been clamoring to know who is going to return.

The entire cast aside from Katie Ginella was invited to return for 'RHOC' Season 20.

Rossi returned last season as a "friend" after a long hiatus from the show. While she and Judge went at it over a lot of their old issues, things took a turn when she was accused of liking and engaging with homophobic and transphobic posts on the season finale.

According to a source: "The entire cast was asked to return to the show sans Katie Ginella.

A separate source was able to explain what is going on with Rossi.

"Currently, Gretchen is in limbo," they explained. "Some of the women on the show who are fond of her have been calling her and asking her what's going on and if she's going to be returning."

While the insider stated last year was a "rough one" for Rossi, they noted it's "still possible" she could return, potentially even in a "full-time role."

"It's uncertain what will ultimately happen with her, but at the end of the day, there's still a lot of drama to be hashed out, and it would make sense to do it in front of the cameras," the insider added.