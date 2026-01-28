Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Shocking 'Reason' 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi is Not Returning for Historic 20th Season

gretchen rossi rhoc not returning season used tossed aside
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is not returning to the show for its landmark 20th season after being "used" and "tossed aside," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Rossi initially was a full-time cast member on RHOC from seasons four through eight and then returned in season 12 for a cameo.

She then joined Season 19 as a "friend of" the cast.

Why Isn't Gretchen Rossi Returning to 'RHOC?'

Photo of Gretchen Rossi
Source: Bravo

Gretchen Rossi 'got caught lying,' an insider shared.

As for why Rossi wasn't brought back for another season, a source claimed she "got caught lying left and right a lot during this season."

"She said she was in the hospital, then said she wasn't," they alleged, referring to Rossi recounting a story from the infamous "naked wasted" episode of RHOC where she said she'd gone to the hospital after and then changed her tune.

"And that’s just one example," the insider claimed.

Bravo 'Got What They Wanted' Out of Gretchen Rossi

Photo of Gretchen Rossi
Source: Bravo

Andy Cohen told Gretchen Rossi she did a 'good job' defending herself at the reunion.

At the end of the season, Rossi got into a lot of hot water when controversial posts she allegedly liked and engaged with were brought up.

She vehemently denied having anything to do with them and even went as far as to hire a company to allegedly prove they were doctored.

The source confirmed her not returning didn't have anything to do with this, though, as Bravo bigwig and reunion host Andy Cohen even complimented her on how she did a "good job defending herself."

"Much like Alexis Bellino the year before, Bravo got what they wanted out of her – they used her, and tossed her aside," the insider alleged.

Katie Ginella Is Not Coming Back to 'RHOC'

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

Katie Ginella was on 'RHOC' for two seasons before being let go.

Rossi isn't the only cast member not returning to the show, as Katie Ginella recently announced her departure from the franchise.

"After two seasons as a cast member on RHOC, the network has decided to move forward with Season 20 without me," she wrote on Instagram. "While disappointing, it's not entirely surprising after seeing how Season 19 played out.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the love and support I received – it was seen, felt, and deeply appreciated. Representation matters, and I'm proud to have shown up authentically, even when it wasn't easy. This chapter may be closing, but my voice and my story don't end here."

Vicki Gunvalson's Big Return

Photo of Vicki Gunvalson
Source: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson is set to become a full-time housewife on Season 20 which will be her first time having this role since Season 13.

Although Ginella and Rossi won't be returning, the "OG of the OC," Vicki Gunvalson, is set to return for Season 20. This will mark Gunvalson's first time being a full-time housewife since Season 13.

"I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County," she wrote on Instagram at the time she announced her exit. "It's been an incredible ride for 14 years, and I want to thank all of you for your support, for your love, and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way."

Gunvalson was asked to return to the show onstage during BravoCon 2025.

"Vicki, would you join us as a housewife for Season 20?" Cohen asked her during The Bravos award show.

Although she was overcome with emotion, she quickly accepted his invitation to return.

