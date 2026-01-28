EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Shocking 'Reason' 'RHOC' Star Gretchen Rossi is Not Returning for Historic 20th Season

At the end of the season, Rossi got into a lot of hot water when controversial posts she allegedly liked and engaged with were brought up.

She vehemently denied having anything to do with them and even went as far as to hire a company to allegedly prove they were doctored.

The source confirmed her not returning didn't have anything to do with this, though, as Bravo bigwig and reunion host Andy Cohen even complimented her on how she did a "good job defending herself."

"Much like Alexis Bellino the year before, Bravo got what they wanted out of her – they used her, and tossed her aside," the insider alleged.