Last Photo: Ivana Trump Appears Frail In Tragic Final Sighting At Popular Hamptons Eatery
Ivana Trump was seen dining al fresco at a popular Hamptons eatery not long before her sudden death at 73, Radar has learned.
Around July 4, the first wife of ex-President Donald Trump enjoyed an outing at 75 Main, known for its modern Italian fare and electric lounge scene.
She sat alongside the owner, Zach Erdem, who mourned her passing in a social media tribute on Friday alongside another photo of Ivana looking frail in a polka-dotted blouse.
"'You are the reason I'm here for darling,' #ivanatrump… miss you already Ivana… RIP," he wrote in his Instagram caption, just one day after she died.
Ivana was found unconscious at the bottom of her stairs in her Upper East Side home on Thursday, RadarOnline.com previously confirmed.
Manhattan paramedics responded to the scene at 12:40 PM after receiving a cardiac arrest call.
A medical examiner has since determined the former model died of blunt impact injuries to the torso as a result of her tumble.
Ivana and Donald were married from 1977 to 1992, and the exes shared three children together: Don. Jr, 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 28.
"She would beat any man down a mountain on skis and look like a supermodel doing it," Eric said of his beloved mother to Fox News. "She was an extraordinary woman."
Ivanka also tweeted, "Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny."
"She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."
Meanwhile, Don Jr.'s statement came in a joint message from the sibling trio on Instagram.
"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country," the caption read.
"She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."
Looking ahead, RadarOnline.com has learned that Donald and his current wife, Melania Trump, were invited to Ivana's funeral while wife #2, Marla Maples, and Tiffany Trump were not.