Megyn Kelly's J.Lo Problem: Inside Her Repeated Attacks on Jennifer Lopez — From Risqué Outfits to Courtside Appearances
Nov. 17 2026, Published 5:24 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly hasn't pulled any punches when it comes to harsh criticism of Jennifer Lopez over the years.
One day before the controversial political commentator turns 56, RadarOnline.com takes a deep dive into Kelly's past issues with the pop star, including her comments on her risqué outfits and whether she's a "poser" when it comes to the New York Knicks.
Megyn Kelly Calls Out J.Lo and Shakira
During a 2022 installment of her podcast, Kelly railed against Lopez and Shakira's attire for their 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show performance together.
"I object to like, J.Lo and Shakira showing their v-g at the Super Bowl," she said at the time. "I don’t want that."
However, a source claimed Lopez was less than intimidated by her remarks.
"The younger version of J.Lo would have been a lot more upset by this and taken it to heart," the source explained. "At this point in her life, she’s more capable of letting it wash over her. If someone like Megyn Kelly wants to slam her for an outfit she wore two years ago, then she’s like, ‘Must be a slow news day!’"
Megyn Kelly Jabs at J.Lo's Rekindled Romance
The former Fox News star, 55, also took aim at Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.
In 2024, Kelly suggested the singer's reunion with her ex – nearly two decades after their early 2000s split – was a complex plot to get her past relationship with Alex Rodriguez out of the headlines.
"When J.Lo and A-Rod broke up, the tabloids were all over it," she noted. "Within minutes, she was back with Ben Affleck, completely changing the narrative ... I'm convinced she got back together with Ben Affleck to get rid of those headlines."
She later added that she has "zero respect" for J.Lo, claiming that she was "failing in all her professional lanes, except for her huge social media following" and was "reinventing herself as a Kardashian."
Megyn Kelly Claims J.Lo Is Not a 'S-- Symbol' Anymore
The next year, Kelly was back on the topic of Lopez's concert looks and risqué performances.
Recalling one show that involved male dancers suggestively moving their bodies around a scantily-clad Lopez, she said, "We see heinie with a thong and a man looks like he’s giving her oral s-- ... like his face is in her crotch."
"She’s 55 years old, and she hasn’t come to grips with the fact that she’s not a s-- symbol anymore," she added later in the segment. "I’m sorry, I can say this ’cause I’ll be 55 in November. We’re not s-- symbols. We could look great for our age. We can rock a bikini in the right setting. That’s terrific, good for us."
Megyn Kelly Suggests J.Lo Is a 'Poser' Knicks Fan
Kelly even questioned the On the Floor singer's basketball fandom.
On June 13, J.Lo took to Instagram to share a video of her celebrating the winners of the NBA Championships.
"I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks, and Oakley make a h--- of a run," Lopez wrote. "We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years."
But Kelly was skeptical about whether Lopez was actually a true Knicks fan.
"I'm not gonna lie, I think J.Lo is a poser," she said, before introducing the video. "It's her in what's clearly a multi-million-dollar home, this huge TV, I can't even explain the luxury we're looking at, the fireplace, the windows, floor-to-ceiling. She's dressed up. Because who doesn't have someone filming them when something wonderful happens, just to post it on social media?"