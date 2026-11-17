During a 2022 installment of her podcast, Kelly railed against Lopez and Shakira's attire for their 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show performance together.

"I object to like, J.Lo and Shakira showing their v-g at the Super Bowl," she said at the time. "I don’t want that."

However, a source claimed Lopez was less than intimidated by her remarks.

"The younger version of J.Lo would have been a lot more upset by this and taken it to heart," the source explained. "At this point in her life, she’s more capable of letting it wash over her. If someone like Megyn Kelly wants to slam her for an outfit she wore two years ago, then she’s like, ‘Must be a slow news day!’"