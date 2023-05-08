Knicks vs. Heat Game 4 Prediction, Odds for NBA Playoffs Today (5/8/23)
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat battle it out in the NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center on Monday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Get the inside scoop with this Knicks-Heat betting preview, which includes the latest betting odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and powered by Dimers.com.
The Heat are listed as betting favorites against the Knicks on Monday, with the Over/Under for total points scored set at 206.
Use the interactive widget below to see live Spread, Total and Moneyline betting odds and probabilities for Knicks vs. Heat.
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
Led by star players Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Max Strus, the Heat are aiming to beat a Knicks team that includes Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.
Key Information
- Teams: New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Odds and Lines
- Spread: Heat -4.5 (-105), Knicks +4.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Heat -180, Knicks +155
- Total: Over/Under 206 (-110/-110)
The odds and lines in this article are the best available at the time of publishing but are subject to change.
Knicks vs. Heat Prediction
Dimers has simulated Monday's Knicks-Heat NBA game 10,000 times using trusted data and analytics to predict the most likely outcomes.
Let's get to the point, who's going to win? According to Dimers' predictive analytics model, the Heat have a 65% chance of winning against the Knicks at Kaseya Center.
Dimers also predicts that the Heat (-4.5) have a 51% chance of covering the spread, while the 206-point Over/Under has a 54% chance of going Over.
Please keep in mind that the predictions and probabilities in this article are correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Best Bet for Knicks vs. Heat
Our free computer pick for Knicks vs. Heat on Monday is Over 206 points (-110).
All of the content in this article is based on detailed simulations and hundreds of data points to help you make smarter investments.
Knicks vs. Heat Player Props
NBA player props are a popular way to wager on New York vs. Miami without necessarily betting on the outcome of Monday's game itself.
Dimers has crunched the numbers to project key individual stats for each team, such as points, rebounds and assists.
Julius Randle is expected to lead the Knicks with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler is projected to have 30 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
Knicks Projected Box Score
- Julius Randle: 26 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
- Jalen Brunson: 25 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
- RJ Barrett: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
- Josh Hart: 11 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
- Immanuel Quickley: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
Heat Projected Box Score
- Jimmy Butler: 30 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
- Bam Adebayo: 18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
- Max Strus: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
- Gabe Vincent: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
- Kyle Lowry: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
Dimers' predicted final score for New York vs. Miami at Kaseya Center has the Heat winning 106-101.
This prediction is based on both teams' average score after 10,000 game simulations.
The NBA Playoffs game between the Knicks and Heat on Monday is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center.
Thanks to Dimers, all of the projections on this page are based on 10,000 data-led simulations of Knicks vs. Heat and are correct at the time of publishing to help you make better decisions when placing an online bet. If you are planning on using the above predictions when sports betting, it is crucial that you practise responsible gambling and manage your bankroll effectively.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
