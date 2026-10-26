'Mean Girl' Megyn Kelly Has 'No Close Friends,' Former Fox News Colleague Claims — As Conservative Commentator Is 'Isolated'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly isn't winning any popularity contests, at least according to one of her ex-colleagues, RadarOnline.com can report.
During a recent interview, former Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean shared her unfiltered take on the conservative commentator.
Janice Dean Calls Out Megyn Kelly
According to Dean, she's tried to stay quiet about Kelly's antics over the years, but believes her recent remarks about Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis (MS) misdiagnosis were a step too far.
“I’m sick of her using her platform to put people down," she explained to a publication. "She goes to the lowest denominator and constantly puts women down."
“She doesn’t have any close friends," Dean, who branded Kelly a "mean girl," claimed. "She's secluded herself to live in Connecticut, and doesn’t get out into the world. It's very isolating, and she doesn't have someone pulling her in to check her."
Dean went on to say that she'll have more to say once she's feeling better, as she's been in and out of the hospital in recent weeks.
Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis
Dean has battled MS for 23 years, as it appears her former coworker's frank remarks about Applegate's misdiagnosis likely hit close to home.
Applegate broke down in tears on her MeSsy podcast on October 20, as she revealed that she was misdiagnosed with MS five years ago.
"She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations, you don't have MS,'" Applegate recalled. "I was, like, not happy at all. Everybody else was so happy."
'I Haven't Gotten Better'
"You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I'm better," she continued. "I haven’t gotten better. If anything, I've gotten worse."
Applegate also noted that learning she doesn't have MS has not changed her physical condition. She still faces serious mobility issues, along with persistent numbness, tingling, and more.
Megyn Kelly Reacts to Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis
Kelly addressed Applegate's revelation on her show, showing very little compassion for the actress.
"She's crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease, and as she says, she’s back to ‘square one,'" Kelly claimed at the time. "She’s made like a cottage industry of talking about her MS."
"This is, like, the problem with celebrities like wanting to lean into their health problems," she added, labeling Applegate's health battle a "wild goose chase."