'Mean Girl' Megyn Kelly Has 'No Close Friends,' Former Fox News Colleague Claims — As Conservative Commentator Is 'Isolated'

According to Dean, she's tried to stay quiet about Kelly's antics over the years, but believes her recent remarks about Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis (MS) misdiagnosis were a step too far.

“I’m sick of her using her platform to put people down," she explained to a publication. "She goes to the lowest denominator and constantly puts women down."

“She doesn’t have any close friends," Dean, who branded Kelly a "mean girl," claimed. "She's secluded herself to live in Connecticut, and doesn’t get out into the world. It's very isolating, and she doesn't have someone pulling her in to check her."

Dean went on to say that she'll have more to say once she's feeling better, as she's been in and out of the hospital in recent weeks.