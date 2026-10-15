Inside Lindsay Clancy’s Husband Patrick’s Life in NYC After the Murders — as He Rents Out $6,550-a-Month Apartment and Prepares for New Baby

Patrick Clancy and his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, are renting out their New York City apartment following the mistrial in the murder case against his former wife, Lindsay Marie Clancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on Manhattan's East Side is listed for $6,550 a month and is set to become available December 11, according to TMZ, which reviewed property records.

The more than 700-square-foot apartment features air conditioning, a dishwasher, and in-unit laundry, while the building has a fitness center and allows cats and dogs.