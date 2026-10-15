Inside Lindsay Clancy’s Husband Patrick’s Life in NYC After the Murders — as He Rents Out $6,550-a-Month Apartment and Prepares for New Baby
Oct. 15 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Patrick Clancy and his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, are renting out their New York City apartment following the mistrial in the murder case against his former wife, Lindsay Marie Clancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on Manhattan's East Side is listed for $6,550 a month and is set to become available December 11, according to TMZ, which reviewed property records.
The more than 700-square-foot apartment features air conditioning, a dishwasher, and in-unit laundry, while the building has a fitness center and allows cats and dogs.
Patrick Clancy Lists NYC Condo Amid Lindsay Murder Case
Patrick and Danis married in New York City in April 2026 after meeting through a running club in New York.
The couple revealed during their September 2026 interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that they are expecting their first child together.
The new rental listing does not establish where the couple plans to live next. TMZ reported only that they are looking to rent out the apartment, making any conclusion about a move speculative.
Patrick's relationship with Danis became a subject of public interest while Lindsay's case was moving toward trial. He spent weeks in Massachusetts during the proceedings and testified about his family and the events surrounding his children's deaths.
The case ended without a verdict on September 4, when Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury remained deadlocked.
About Lindsay's Murder Trial
Lindsay Clancy, 36, was charged with first-degree murder in the January 2023 deaths of her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.
Her defense acknowledged that she killed the children but argued she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was overmedicated.
The jury ultimately could not reach a unanimous decision. Reports indicated that the panel was split 11-1, with one juror supporting a guilty verdict while the others favored acquittal on the basis of lack of criminal responsibility. Sullivan declared a mistrial after the deadlock persisted.
Patrick later spoke publicly about the loss of his children and his life after the tragedy. During his "60 Minutes" interview, he said he still talks to them and hopes to tell his future child about Cora, Dawson, and Callan.
When Is The Next Hearing Scheduled?
The case remains unresolved. On October 1, Sullivan rejected the defense's request to find Clancy not guilty without another trial, ruling that the evidence was sufficient for a reasonable jury to consider a guilty verdict.
The ruling does not mean Clancy will definitely face a second trial. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz has not announced whether prosecutors will seek a retrial, and the defense is also challenging the possibility of one on double-jeopardy grounds.
Clancy is scheduled to return to court November 2 for further arguments on the pending motions, including the double-jeopardy issue and matters involving the holdout juror.
A new trial has not been scheduled. Defense attorney Kevin Reddington told the court he would not be available to begin another trial before June 2027.