Inside Liam Payne's Romance With Kate Cassidy — Everything to Know About the Late One Direction Star's Girlfriend

Kate Cassidy was in a relationship with One Direction star Liam Payne for about two years before his death in October 2024. The social media creator and model has since spoken about their relationship, the plans they had made together, and the grief she has experienced following his death.

Cassidy met Payne while she was working at a rooftop restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2022. Their relationship later took them around the world and became a regular feature of Cassidy's social media. The couple was also planning a future together, according to a note Cassidy said Payne had written before his death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal all about Payne's girlfriend.