Inside Liam Payne's Romance With Kate Cassidy — Everything to Know About the Late One Direction Star's Girlfriend
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 3:24 p.m. ET
Kate Cassidy was in a relationship with One Direction star Liam Payne for about two years before his death in October 2024. The social media creator and model has since spoken about their relationship, the plans they had made together, and the grief she has experienced following his death.
Cassidy met Payne while she was working at a rooftop restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2022. Their relationship later took them around the world and became a regular feature of Cassidy's social media. The couple was also planning a future together, according to a note Cassidy said Payne had written before his death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal all about Payne's girlfriend.
How Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne Met
Cassidy said she met Payne in October 2022 while working at Ritual Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge in Charleston. According to her account, Payne was already dining outside when she started her shift, and the two eventually struck up a conversation.
They exchanged numbers, and their first date included lunch and bowling. Payne ultimately extended his stay in Charleston by several days, according to Cassidy.
The couple made their relationship public later that year, appearing together at the British Fashion Awards in December 2022. They also documented trips and milestones on social media.
After Payne's death, Cassidy shared a handwritten note she said he had written weeks earlier that referred to the pair marrying or becoming engaged within a year.
Why Kate Cassidy Left Argentina Before Payne’s Death
Cassidy was with Payne in Buenos Aires in October 2024 but returned to the United States days before his death. Her decision became the subject of online speculation, which she addressed in her first major interview following the singer's death.
In a February 2025 interview with The Sun, Cassidy said she returned home to care for Nala, the rescue dog she and Payne shared. She also said she never expected anything to happen to Payne and that traveling separately was not unusual for them.
Payne died at age 31 on Oct. 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires. His death was later determined to have resulted from multiple traumatic injuries.
Did Kate Cassidy Inherit Liam Payne’s Estate?
Cassidy was not married to Payne, and court records show she was not the beneficiary of his estate. Payne died without a will, and his estate ultimately passed to his son, Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl.
In 2025, court documents showed Payne's estate had net assets worth about £24.3 million, with Cheryl appointed as an administrator alongside music industry lawyer Richard Mark Bray. By June 2026, court documents identified Bear as the sole beneficiary, with most of the money being held in trust until he turns 18.
Cassidy's career, meanwhile, has centered on her work as a social media creator. She has built an audience through lifestyle, travel, and personal content on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Her public earnings and net worth have not been reliably established.
Kate Cassidy’s Life After Liam Payne
Cassidy has continued sharing memories of Payne online while documenting her life after his death. In April 2026, she said she felt ready to date again and wanted to eventually build a family, while emphasizing that Payne would always remain part of her life.
In June 2026, Cassidy revealed that a man she had been dating ended their relationship after she repeatedly compared him with Payne. She said dating after losing someone she believed she would spend her life with had been difficult.