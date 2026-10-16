Inside Eminem and Rihanna's Falling Out Over Leaked Chris Brown Lyrics — And How Singer Tried to Play Matchmaker for Rapper Years Later

Eminem later claimed that he did not recall ever recording those lyrics, and he apologized.

In Zeus, he rapped, "Long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked / I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief / Regardless, it was wrong of me."

He also opened up on the situation during a 2021 sit-down with SiriusXM host Gray Rizzy.

"When it first happened, I was like, first, I didn't know how, how somebody got it," he explained. "Second of all, I have no, zero recollection of even remembering doing that, that verse, like the rhyme schemes, didn't even sound like familiar to me."

"I said it and I was wrong for saying that, it was f---ing stupid," he continued. "You know, a lot of times, especially with the Relapse record, when I first started learning how to rap again – because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things – that was one of those things that it was like, well, if it rhymes say it."