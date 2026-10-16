Inside Eminem and Rihanna's Falling Out Over Leaked Chris Brown Lyrics — And How Singer Tried to Play Matchmaker for Rapper Years Later
Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Eminem and Rihanna are longtime collaborators, but leaked lyrics to an old song once sparked tensions between them.
Ahead of the Lose Yourself rapper's 54th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits their friendship, apparent falling out, and reconciliation.
Eminem and Rihanna Collaborated on Multiple Songs
Eminem and Rihanna have collaborated on several songs.
Most famously, RiRi was featured on Eminem's 2010 track Love the Way You Lie from his album Recovery. It told the story of an abusive relationship from the point of view of the man. That same year, Rihanna released Love the Way You Lie (Part II), shifting the perspective to the woman's side.
In 2012, Eminem did a guest verse on Rihanna's song Numb.
One year later, they released The Monster together from The Marshall Mathers LP2.
Eminem's Leaked Lyrics
In 2009, Eminem recorded a reference track called Things Get Worse. An unreleased version of the song was leaked in 2019.
It included the controversial lyrics, "Of course I side with Chris Brown / I'd beat a b---- down too."
The lyrics appeared to be referring to the shocking 2009 incident when Rihanna's now-ex physically assaulted her the day before the Grammy Awards. He was said to have punched her in the face, bit her, and choked her during the altercation.
Eminem Apologizes to Rihanna
Eminem later claimed that he did not recall ever recording those lyrics, and he apologized.
In Zeus, he rapped, "Long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked / I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief / Regardless, it was wrong of me."
He also opened up on the situation during a 2021 sit-down with SiriusXM host Gray Rizzy.
"When it first happened, I was like, first, I didn't know how, how somebody got it," he explained. "Second of all, I have no, zero recollection of even remembering doing that, that verse, like the rhyme schemes, didn't even sound like familiar to me."
"I said it and I was wrong for saying that, it was f---ing stupid," he continued. "You know, a lot of times, especially with the Relapse record, when I first started learning how to rap again – because of the drug situation that I went through and having to relearn a lot of things – that was one of those things that it was like, well, if it rhymes say it."
Rihanna Plays Matchmaker
Despite the ups and downs of the past, the pair has reportedly reconciled
"There was a time Eminem and Rihanna weren’t on good terms, but he managed to get her to forgive him, and they’re really tight again," a source revealed in 2024.
The mother-of-three was even once involved in Eminem's hunt for love, according to the source.
"Rihanna can’t understand why he’s still single. She’s making it her mission to find him a girlfriend," the source claimed. "The problem is getting Eminem to agree!"
"He claims he’s happier on his own and doesn’t want to deal with the drama of dating, but Rihanna isn’t taking no for an answer," added the source. "She has vowed to help shake him out of this funk."