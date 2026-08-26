Inside Dolly Parton's Decision Not to Have Children: Country Star Admitted 'I Would Have Been a Great Mother'

But not for the want of trying, they never became parents, which they both later accepted.

Speaking to Billboard in 2014, Parton said: "Early on, when my husband and I were dating, and then when we got married, we just assumed we would have kids. We weren't doing anything to stop it. In fact, we thought maybe we would.

"We even had names if we did, but it didn't turn out that way. Now that Carl and I are older, we often say, 'Aren't you glad we didn't have kids? Now we don't have kids to worry about.'"

In 2023, Parton reflected on not having children when asked whether she regretted not starting a family, and while she did at first, she later accepted her fate.