Indiana Jones
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Indiana Jones' Lost Ark FOUND! How Secret C.I.A. Files Detail Exact Location of Sacred Chest With Deadly Powers

Photo of Indiana Jones
Source: IMDB

Indiana Jones' Lost Ark found in secret CIA files revealing sacred chest's exact hidden location.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 21 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

April 21 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

One of Harrison Ford's greatest roles was as archeologist Indiana Jones, who finds the ancient Hebrews' Ark of the Covenant and now secret CIA files claim the sacred chest containing a mysterious superpower really EXISTS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the end of the blockbuster 1981 flick Raiders of the Lost Ark, the deadly chest – which contains the power of the Almighty – destroys the evil Nazis who wanted to use it to conquer the world. It is then hidden away for safekeeping in a vast U.S. government warehouse.

The Bible describes the gold-plated ark as decorated with winged seraphim, or angel-like creatures, and says it contains the original stone tablets of the Ten Commandments.

indiana jones lost ark found secret cia files location
Source: MEGA

CIA files reveal a psychic’s vision of the 'Ark in an Arab nation,’ echoing ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’

Now, newly surfaced top-secret CIA documents reveal a psychic in a "remote viewing" experiment located the ark hidden in an Arab country.

On Dec. 5, 1988, "Remote Viewer #32" gave a chilling description of a "container" protected by a mysterious "unknown power."

"The target is fashioned of wood, gold and silver ... similar in shape to a coffin and is decorated with seraphim." The "target" was hidden in an area with "buildings and mosque domes," where men dressed in white spoke Arabic, said #32.

"The target is hidden – underground, dark and wet."

indiana jones lost ark found secret cia files location
Source: THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

Just like 'Raiders of the Lost Ark,' the CIA psychic warned the 'Ark' unleashes deadly hidden forces.

The psychic continued: "The purpose of the target is to bring people together. There is an aspect of spirituality, information ... and historical knowledge far beyond what we now know."

But the viewer also gave a chilling warning of deadly powers, just like in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The viewer said: "The target is protected by entities and can only be opened by those who are authorized to do so, this container will not/cannot be opened until the time is deemed correct.

"Individuals opening the container by prying or striking are destroyed by the container's protectors through the use of a power unknown to us."

