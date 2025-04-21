EXCLUSIVE: Indiana Jones' Lost Ark FOUND! How Secret C.I.A. Files Detail Exact Location of Sacred Chest With Deadly Powers

One of Harrison Ford's greatest roles was as archeologist Indiana Jones, who finds the ancient Hebrews' Ark of the Covenant and now secret CIA files claim the sacred chest containing a mysterious superpower really EXISTS, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the end of the blockbuster 1981 flick Raiders of the Lost Ark, the deadly chest – which contains the power of the Almighty – destroys the evil Nazis who wanted to use it to conquer the world. It is then hidden away for safekeeping in a vast U.S. government warehouse.

The Bible describes the gold-plated ark as decorated with winged seraphim, or angel-like creatures, and says it contains the original stone tablets of the Ten Commandments.