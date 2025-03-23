Cops Launch Investigation Into Mysterious Death of Joe Biden Appointed Ex-US Attorney Who Suddenly Quit Top Job

RadarOnline.com can reveal the police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the Joe Biden appointee's shocking demise.

The former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Jessica Aber, was found dead at her home in Alexandria on Saturday morning.

The APD said in a statement: "As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death."

In a news release on Saturday, March 22, the Alexandria Police Department confirmed Aber's death after they received a call about an "unresponsive woman" at around 9:18 a.m.

The current US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, mourned the shocking loss of his predecessor soon after news of her death was reported.

He said: "We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, US Attorney Jessica Aber. She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being.

"We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all-too-brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace and legal acumen set the standard."

The attorney continued: "Each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard."

"Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career," Siebert said. "She loved EDVA, and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life's work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."