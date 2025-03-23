Your tip
Joe Biden

Cops Launch Investigation Into Mysterious Death of Joe Biden Appointed Ex-US Attorney Who Suddenly Quit Top Job

Composite photo of Jessica Aber and Joe Biden
Source: Linkedin; MEGA

A former Joe Biden appointee was found dead in her home.

Profile Image

March 23 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

March 23 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

The former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Jessica Aber, was found dead at her home in Alexandria on Saturday morning.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the Joe Biden appointee's shocking demise.


Source: YouTube

Jessica Aber served as US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In a news release on Saturday, March 22, the Alexandria Police Department confirmed Aber's death after they received a call about an "unresponsive woman" at around 9:18 a.m.

The APD said in a statement: "As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death."


Source: YouTube

The Alexandria Police Department confirmed Aber's death.

The current US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, mourned the shocking loss of his predecessor soon after news of her death was reported.

He said: "We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, US Attorney Jessica Aber. She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being.

"We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all-too-brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace and legal acumen set the standard."

The attorney continued: "Each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard."

"Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career," Siebert said. "She loved EDVA, and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life's work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."


Source: MEGA

Joe Biden appointed Jessica Aber while he was still in office.

According to Aber's biography at the Department of Justice, she graduated from William & Mary Law School in 2006.

Her responsibilities included "[leading] a staff of approximately 300 prosecutors, civil litigators and support personnel across four divisions located in Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News".

Appointed by former President Biden, she served in the role until resigning on January 20.


Source: MEGA

Jessica Aber graduated from William & Mary Law School in 2006

In her resignation statement, Aber said working as a US attorney was "an honor beyond measure".

She said: "I am deeply grateful to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and to President Biden for the opportunity to lead this office and to Attorney General (Merrick) Garland for his steadfast leadership.

"I am proud of the work we have done with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to enforce the law and build community trust."

