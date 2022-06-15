Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Reveals First Son's Business Partner 'Managed Almost Every Aspect' Of Their Financial Life
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, recently revealed that Hunter’s old business partner managed nearly every aspect of their finances when they were still married, Radar has learned.
The bombshell claim was made in Buhle’s newly released memoir, If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing, and was just the latest surprise she shared in connection to her 24-year marriage to President Joe Biden’s youngest son.
"After we met some of the guests, Hunter was introduced to more men, and I drifted away," Buhle wrote as she recalled one cocktail party in particular. "I settled on a seat in the corner of the room with Eric [Schwerin], Hunter’s business partner.”
“By now Eric managed almost every aspect of our financial life, so our relationship was an odd one,” Buhle further revealed. “Born of mutual need, perhaps. But I trusted him.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Buhle’s claim that Schwerin managed “almost every aspect” of their financial life comes as Hunter faces a damning federal investigation into his taxes and overseas business deals.
Although Schwerin is not involved in the federal probe, he has been pushed by several House Republicans to provide documents about the troubled first son’s finances – something he may be forced to do if the conservative party takes back the House come November’s mid-term elections.
Additionally, House Republicans reportedly believe that – besides managing Hunter and his ex-wife's finances before their divorce in 2017 – Schwerin may have been involved with a financial transaction between then-Vice President Biden and his wild child son.
"An email obtained by Committee Republicans shows that in 2010, while serving as president of Hunter Biden’s company, you received then-Vice President Biden’s tax refund check and facilitated the transfer of that amount to Hunter because now-President Biden owed money to his son," a letter sent to Schwerin in April, and written by more than 10 House Republicans, read.
"This raises questions about how much money President Biden owed his son and what role his son played in managing the President’s finances,” the letter continued. “Committee Republicans request additional information regarding this transaction and any other instances of President Biden owing money to his son, Hunter.”
"If President Biden and Hunter are sharing funds or if President Biden is in debt to his son—the American people deserve to know it especially in light of the millions of dollars Hunter’s businesses have received from countries adversarial to U.S. interests," the letter concluded.
