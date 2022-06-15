Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Reveals First Son's Business Partner 'Managed Almost Every Aspect' Of Their Financial Life

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, recently revealed that Hunter’s old business partner managed nearly every aspect of their finances when they were still married, Radar has learned.

The bombshell claim was made in Buhle’s newly released memoir, If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction and Healing, and was just the latest surprise she shared in connection to her 24-year marriage to President Joe Biden’s youngest son.

