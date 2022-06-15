Liam Payne Spotted On The Prowl In London With 'Mystery Brunette'
Just a day after Harry Styles told the “Spout Podcast” that the idea of a One Direction reunion sounded “really nice,” former band mate Liam Payne is steering the conversation in a saucier direction.
According to The Daily Mail, the 28-year-old Payne was seen leaving a “Soccer Aid” benefit in London with a bleeding nose and “mystery brunette.” In the back seat of the car that Payne boarded in front of the Nobu Hotel, the woman was doing her best to hide from papparazzi cameras, but photographers still managed to get a pair of pretty good shots.
There are scant details from the Mail about the alleged nosebleed. It is not shown in any of the photos of Payne, who broke up with fiancée Maya Henry earlier this year and subsequently had a reported “fling” with model Aliana Mawla.
Perhaps the funniest incident this spring or summer involving Payne was the interview he gave to “Good Morning Britain.” His response to a question about the Will Smith Oscars slap went viral, mainly because of the strange Irish-American accent Payne adopted.
Later, via Instagram, Payne filled in the accent blanks. “I had asked “Good Morning Britain,” the presenter, I said, "Please don't ask me too much because I've had a lot to drink and I'm under-ly educated about the Oscars.” I said, "Please don't ask me too much" Now the very first question the man asked me was, "What do you think about Will Smith?”
“Now can you imagine, imagine being put on the spot in that moment and knowing, "I can't say anything wrong because I'm gonna upset someone" and I just did the best I could,” Payne continued.
“I'm good at accents, I pride myself on them! I just wish sometimes I could do my own. No I mean, what can I say about that really? It was quite funny.”