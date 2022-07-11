Bombshell New Leaks Reveal Hunter Biden Once Spent $30k On Escorts In A Five-Month Period, Disguised Checks As 'Medical Services'

Hunter Biden once spent upwards of $30,000 during a five-month period for escorts provided by a Ukrainian woman named Ekaterina Moreva, Radar has learned.

The bombshell development is just the latest leak connected to President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son, and it comes after JPMorgan Chase filed a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) flagging tens of thousands of dollars in transactions from Hunter to Moreva between November 2018 and March 2019, according to documents, texts and videos obtained by Daily Mail.