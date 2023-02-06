'I Usually Cry': Jordan Turpin Speaks Out 5 Years After Escaping 'House Of Horrors'

Five years have passed since Jordan Turpin made her dangerous escape from being tortured at her parent's infamous House of Horrors, the survivor opened up and revealed what life has been like since she fled for freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jordan, 22, was only 17 years old when she escaped from her family's Perris, California, home on January 14, 2018.

She left behind her 12 siblings, all of whom had spent their entire lives imprisoned inside the home's walls and subjected to unthinkable cruelty and abuse by their parents, David and Louise Turpin.

The 22-year-old survivor revealed what her life has been like since she enacted a plan to save herself and her siblings.