Marcelino Olguin, the foster father given custody of five out of the 13 Turpin children rescued from their family home in what has since been considered a “house of horrors,” has reportedly been charged with molesting and torturing the very kids he was appointed by the state to take care of.

According to Daily Mail, the 63-year-old Olguin was recently charged with seven counts of “lewd and lascivious acts on a child” for allegedly molesting two of the Turpin sisters, as well as six counts of torture against all five of the siblings.