House Of Horrors Daughter Posted YouTube Videos Of Herself Before Heroic Escape

The heroic girl who escaped the home of her monster parents, David and Louise Turpin, used to share videos of herself singing on YouTube, prior to her escape!

ABC News found an account reportedly opened by the 17-year-old girl, where she posted clips of herself singing to dark, passionate tunes she apparently wrote herself!

In her videos, the girl was also seen interacting with her family dogs, as well as walking around the squalid home she shared with her horrid parents and 12 malnourished siblings.

New look inside the "house of horrors" in California where police say 12 children were starved and tortured for years; 17-year-old posted videos to YouTube under an alias. pic.twitter.com/fUeZIfLa5Q — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 6, 2018

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police arrest Louise, 49, and David Turpin, 56, after the young teen escaped from the California home through a window, ad alerted 911. Cops later found out that the Turpin kids had been tortured by their parents for years, and made to live in horrific, filthy conditions. In a shocking turn of events, investigators also found that the two family dogs were in much better conditions than the 13 children!

According to ABC, the brave Turpin girl also had an Instagram account in which she posted selfies, pictures of animals, and fan-girl shots of Justin Bieber!

The Turpin parents are currently being held on a $9 million bond each. They have pled not guilty to all charges of child torture, and could face life in prison if convicted for their crimes.

