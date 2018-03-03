Turpin Torture Kids Enjoy Star Wars And Playing Outdoors During Their Rehab

The California ‘House Of Horror’ kids are slowly getting a sample of what normal life means.

Evil David Turpin and Louise Turpin‘s youngest six kids have been split into two foster homes.

While they have been staying in touch with their 7 older siblings via Skype.

PHOTOS: Case Closed? Knife Found At O.J. Simpson’s ‘House Of Horrors’

The children – who were often tortured and chained-up for days on end – are adjusting to their new-found freedom by watching movies like ‘Star Wars’ while eating lasagna, fish and burritos.

They are also getting to play outdoors simple activities that they could not do under their parents’ brutal regime.

The 13 Turpin siblings, whose ages range from two to 29, endured years of abuse including starvation, being chained to beds, and assault.

Six of the children who are underage were released from the Corona Regional Medical Center and split into two foster homes, sources say.

PHOTOS: Cameron Douglas’s New Nightmare! Inside The Halfway House Of Horrors

All of the children, besides the two year old, were malnourished and had to be hospitalized.

And the adult children are looking forward to living more productive lives and starting new careers.

“Most of all, they’re looking forward to being independent and coming up with a game plan for their life,” said lawyer Jack Osborn, whose law firm was appointed by the court to represent the older siblings,

“They love to draw, they love to create things, they’re very musical.

PHOTOS: House of Horrors! Terry & Heather Dubrow’s Dream Mansion INFESTED With Rodents

“Both listening to it and learning music to play. And they do a lot of crafts. It’s been really wonderful for them.”

The authorities were notified after a 17-year-old girl escaped through a window and contacted the local police.

Their parents pled not guilty to the charges and are currently being held on $12 million bail while being ordered not to communicate with their family.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.