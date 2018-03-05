Legendary Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Performs Private Concert For House of Horrors Turpin Kids

The House of Horrors children were treated to a private performance by legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma two months after they were rescued in January from their family home where they were allegedly imprisoned, abused and starved for years.

The 62-year-old Grammy-winning musician played for all 13 Turpin children before making a speech at the Historic Civic Center Theater in Corona, California on Friday, according to local paper, Press-Enterprise.

Residents of Corona have nicknamed the children the “Magnificent 13” during a recent fundraising event in an effort to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the siblings.

PHOTOS: Garbage, Diapers & Filth: See Shocking New Photos Inside The Turpin House Of Horrors

As Radar readers know, the Turpin children — who ranged from ages two to 29-years-old — were found locked up in a room and chained to their beds. Police discovered them after a 17-year-old snuck out the window to get help.

Cops say the children were found extremely malnourished and underdeveloped, and were treated at nearby hospitals.

The parents, David and Louise Turpin, were arrested and have pleaded not guilty to torture, abuse, and false imprisonment charges.

PHOTOS: Most Shocking ‘Not Guilty’ Verdicts

As Radar previously reported, the children are now living in two separate foster homes and have returned to normal life.

According to police, the siblings are now eating a healthy diet that consists of lasagna, fish, and burritos, and are able to play outdoors — which was forbidden while living under their parents home.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.