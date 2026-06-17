Hillary Clinton Turns On Joe Biden By Blasting Ex-Prez's 'Terrible Mistake' Running for Re-Election in 2024

Biden dropped out of the presidential race after a debate just months before the election, throwing his support behind Kamala Harris who was ultimately unsuccessful in stopping Trump's storming to his second spell as president.

Speaking to The New Yorker editor David Remnick, Clinton gave her most scathing reaction yet to Biden's ill-fated decision to carry on.

Asked by Remnick whether Biden made a "terrible mistake" to run in 2024, Clinton responded: "He made a terrible mistake. He made a terrible mistake for himself, his legacy and for the country."