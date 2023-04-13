House of Horrors: Harvey Weinstein's Former Connecticut Mansion Demolished

The swimming pool that was there five years after the convicted sex offender sold the two parcels to the pair for $16 million is also a distant memory.

The sprawling property once owned by Weinstein spans 5.66 acres, and it carried some memories for the disgraced Hollywood mogul. He and his second ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, exchanged their vows on the property on December 15, 2007.

The larger roughly 3-acre plot has a price tag of $11 million, while the smaller parcel is going for $10 million according to Dirt.