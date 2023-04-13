House of Horrors: Harvey Weinstein's Former Connecticut Mansion Demolished
Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein's traditional mansion in Connecticut is no longer standing, RadarOnline.com has learned, and the bare land left behind has hit the market for $21 million.
The buyers, Andrew Bentley and Fiona Garland, demolished the 9,000-square-foot early 20th-century Colonial property and the adjacent, barn-style guest house after purchasing the abode in 2018 as Weinstein's legal problems reached an all-time high.
The swimming pool that was there five years after the convicted sex offender sold the two parcels to the pair for $16 million is also a distant memory.
The sprawling property once owned by Weinstein spans 5.66 acres, and it carried some memories for the disgraced Hollywood mogul. He and his second ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, exchanged their vows on the property on December 15, 2007.
The larger roughly 3-acre plot has a price tag of $11 million, while the smaller parcel is going for $10 million according to Dirt.
As we previously reported, the former producer has been sentenced to 39 years in prison on multiple charges of rape and sexual assault, first in New York in February 2020. He was more recently convicted in Los Angeles in December 2022.
Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars on his NY conviction for rape and sexual assault against two women and another 16 years for his LA offenses.
The former Miramax co-founder is in the process of appealing both convictions.
Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, spoke out amid his plans to appeal in LA, claiming he had an unfair trial. "This whole process has been alarming and awful for our society," Engelmayer said.
"He is universally reviled, so it was determined that fairness shouldn't matter … That's what this societal shift has caused: Just get him at any cost, no matter how, laws and due process be damned," claimed Engelmayer.
Lawyers for the 71-year-old claim that Weinstein suffers from a myriad of health problems including cardiac issues, diabetes, as well as sleep apnea.