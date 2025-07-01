Harry Styles' New Woman Unmasked As Top Music Producer After Pair Were Spotted in VERY Steamy Clinch at Glastonbury
Harry Styles wasn't able to keep his new woman out of the spotlight very long as her identity has now been revealed after the two were seen making out at Glastonbury, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the popular singer was seen living it up with friends on Saturday, June 28, he was also spotted getting hot and heavy with someone who has been revealed as music producer Ella Kenny.
Who Is Ella Kenny?
In a video, Styles and Kenny shared a passionate kiss on the dance floor, as fans were quick to attempt to learn the mystery woman's identity. The duo was said to have known one another before the music festival, but it has not been confirmed whether they have been intimate in the past.
"Harry and Ella had fun together at Glastonbury and shared a kiss on the dance floor," a source revealed. "They had a good time in the moment but it doesn't mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog."
The insider added: "But she seems like a normal, down-to-earth girl, which is different from some of the big stars he's dated before."
According to reports, Kenny is a producer who has worked at a studio in London for three years, focusing on producing "crossplatform content" for businesses such as record companies and fashion brands.
She has produced music videos for various artists, including Rachel Chinouriri, and Slow Thai.
Kenny is also active on social media, posting plenty of bikini shots and risqué photos.
Styles' Love Life
The former One Direction star's make-out session comes after he parted ways with actress Taylor Russell in May 2024. Prior to Russell, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, 31, had been in a relationship with Hollywood star Olivia Wilde, 41, for over a year before splitting in December 2022.
However, Styles may have his eyes on another A-lister, and he is not alone.
The performer is said to be all about Sydney Sweeney, and is apparently "playing the long game" in a bid to get closer to the 27-year-old actress.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Harry's had a low-key crush on Sydney for some time. He's blown away by her talent and thinks she’s stunning – the ideal blend of edgy and glamorous.
"It's her laid-back, unbothered vibe that really pulls him in."
The Euphoria star split from longtime partner and fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this year, after postponing their wedding and stepping out without her engagement ring. And many suitors have thrown their hat in the ring, reportedly, including her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell and even actor Ben Affleck.
And Styles may add his name to the list.
The insider explained: "Sliding into Syd's DMs isn't really Harry's style. He's been quietly checking with mutual contacts to see if anyone can connect them. He wants to gauge whether she’s even interested before making a move."
Styles may be in luck, however, as Sweeney named Styles among her "top five" favorite musicians, and once even attended a concert of his in 2023.