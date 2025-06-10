EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry's History of Heartbreak Revealed After She Rejected Boyfriend Van Hunt's Proposal
Halle Berry has turned down a proposal from boyfriend Van Hunt, with whom she has been in a relationship for five years.
While the actress hinted they may tie the knot sometime in the future, it won't be anytime soon.
On the heels of the Catwoman star's proposal rejection, RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the actress' past relationships and heartbreaks.
Berry's Custody Battle
Berry, 58, has previously confessed: "I'm a hopeless romantic, and I won't stop until I get it right."
The actress has been married three times, most recently to ex-husband Oliver Martinez, whom she was married to from 2013 to 2016. The former couple has been locked in a heated custody battle over their son Maceo, 10.
In a court filing from August 2024, Berry requested sole custody, claiming Martinez, 58, "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way."
An insider claimed at the time that Berry was "furious," adding: "She's not going to sit around and keep quiet about this."
Her First Husband
Months after her filing, a judge ruled in Berry's favor.
The court reportedly stated in their ruling that the judge was "not persuaded" by Martinez's "argument that he could not continue co-parenting therapy during the summer because he was traveling abroad and is not tech-savvy."
Long before her drama with Martinez began, Berry was married to her first husband, David Justice.
She married Justice, a former MLB player, in 1993 when she was 27 years old.
But the short union was soon overshadowed by rumors of Justice's alleged violence towards Berry.
Second Split
Berry confessed she grew up in a chaotic household with an alcoholic father – and she later found herself in an abusive relationship.
In 1997, Berry requested a restraining order amid her split from Justice, who denied rumors about being abusive.
Shortly after her divorce from Justice, Berry met her second husband, singer Eric Benét.
The singer and the actress tied the knot in 2001, and she adopted his daughter, who lost her birth mom when she was just 15 months old.
Two years later, Berry filed for divorce from Benét in 2003.
She later said they had "marital problems for some time" and needed space.
Benét later confessed to being unfaithful to Berry during their marriage and eventually sought treatment for sex addiction.
Following her relationship with Benét, Berry became involved with model Gabriel Aubry.
Berry's Romance With Gabriel Aubry
While Aubry and Berry never officially married, the couple was serious, and they welcomed daughter Nahla together.
They eventually went their separate ways in 2010 and announced they would "remain friends and committed parents."
Unfortunately, their co-parenting relationship hit a snag when Berry moved to France with Martinez, sparking a custody battle over Nahla.
A judge blocked Berry's international move and ordered her to pay $48,000 a month in child support.
Then, a physical fight broke out between Aubry and Martinez at the actress' home, prompting an emergency protection order against Nahla's father.
Marriage Isn't Needed to 'Validate' Her Love
After three failed marriages and one serious relationship, Berry has appeared to find peace with Hunt.
When asked about her decision to turn down Hunt's marriage proposal, Berry admitted her past relationships influenced her decision.
She reportedly said: "Well, I've been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't."