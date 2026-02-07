Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Green Day

Green Day Goes Nuclear: Billie Joe Armstrong Urges ICE Agents to Quit Their Job and Slams Trump Aides by Name at Pre-Super Bowl Party

Composite photo of Billie Joe Armstrong and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Green Day used a Super Bowl pre-party performance to deliver a sharp political message targeting ICE.

Profile Image

Feb. 7 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Green Day used a high-profile Super Bowl pre-party in San Francisco to call out Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the Trump administration, RadarOnline.com can report.

The iconic Bay Area punk band — including frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool — gave a word of warning to ICE while performing at The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Joe's Advice for ICE Agents

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
green day billie joe armstrong urges ice agents quit donald trump super bowl
Source: MEGA

During the show, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong urged ICE agents to quit.

During the set, Armstrong directly addressed ICE agents, urging them to resign from their posts.

"Quit your s----- a-- job," Armstrong said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

He continued, "Quit that s----- job you have. Because when this is over, and it will be over at some point in time, [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, [White House advisor] Stephen Miller, [Vice President] JD Vance, Donald Trump, they're gonna drop you like a bad f------ habit. Come on this side of the line."

At another point in the show, Armstrong altered lyrics from Green Day's song Holiday, which appears on their American Idiot album, to reference Trump's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Instead of the original lyric, "the representative from California has the floor," Armstrong sang, "the representative from Epstein Island..."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X/@@greenday_ita
Article continues below advertisement

The Super Bowl

green day billie joe armstrong urges ice agents quit donald trump super bowl
Source: MEGA

Armstrong warned that ICE officers would eventually be abandoned by senior Trump officials.

The remarks came just days before Green Day is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl LX Opening Ceremony at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, ahead of the New England Patriots facing the Seattle Seahawks.

It remains unclear whether the band plans to make additional political statements during the nationally televised event, though the group has a history of doing so.

Trump has previously criticized the decision to feature Green Day at the Super Bowl, as well as the selection of the halftime performer, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

"I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," Trump told reporters.

The Oakland-based group has been openly critical of Trump for more than a decade. Their 2004 album American Idiot was widely viewed as a critique of American politics during the George W. Bush era, but many fans view the political rock opera as more relivent then ever.

ICE Operations

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Ryan Seacrest's weight loss has alarmed fans as many believe his appearance signals growing health concerns.

EXCLUSIVE: Shrinking Host Ryan Seacrest's Dramatic Weight Loss Sparks Panic — With Fans Insisting 'He Doesn't Look Healthy'

Secrets behind 'Terminator 2' have emerged as the blockbuster celebrates its 35th anniversary milestone.

EXCLUSIVE: Hasta La Vista, Baby! Radar Reveals the Secrets Behind 'Terminator 2' As Blockbuster Marks 35th Anniversary

green day billie joe armstrong urges ice agents quit donald trump super bowl
Source: MEGA

Green Day has a long history of political activism and opposition to Trump.

The band’s comments also come amid heightened scrutiny of ICE operations.

Over the past month, ICE agents have conducted enforcement sweeps in multiple U.S. cities under the banner of cracking down on illegal immigration. During those operations, officers killed two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, incidents that have drawn widespread condemnation and renewed debate over the agency's tactics

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.