Green Day Goes Nuclear: Billie Joe Armstrong Urges ICE Agents to Quit Their Job and Slams Trump Aides by Name at Pre-Super Bowl Party
Feb. 7 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Green Day used a high-profile Super Bowl pre-party in San Francisco to call out Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the Trump administration, RadarOnline.com can report.
The iconic Bay Area punk band — including frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool — gave a word of warning to ICE while performing at The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026.
Billie Joe's Advice for ICE Agents
During the set, Armstrong directly addressed ICE agents, urging them to resign from their posts.
"Quit your s----- a-- job," Armstrong said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
He continued, "Quit that s----- job you have. Because when this is over, and it will be over at some point in time, [Homeland Security Secretary] Kristi Noem, [White House advisor] Stephen Miller, [Vice President] JD Vance, Donald Trump, they're gonna drop you like a bad f------ habit. Come on this side of the line."
At another point in the show, Armstrong altered lyrics from Green Day's song Holiday, which appears on their American Idiot album, to reference Trump's connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Instead of the original lyric, "the representative from California has the floor," Armstrong sang, "the representative from Epstein Island..."
The Super Bowl
The remarks came just days before Green Day is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl LX Opening Ceremony at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, ahead of the New England Patriots facing the Seattle Seahawks.
It remains unclear whether the band plans to make additional political statements during the nationally televised event, though the group has a history of doing so.
Trump has previously criticized the decision to feature Green Day at the Super Bowl, as well as the selection of the halftime performer, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.
"I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible," Trump told reporters.
The Oakland-based group has been openly critical of Trump for more than a decade. Their 2004 album American Idiot was widely viewed as a critique of American politics during the George W. Bush era, but many fans view the political rock opera as more relivent then ever.
ICE Operations
The band’s comments also come amid heightened scrutiny of ICE operations.
Over the past month, ICE agents have conducted enforcement sweeps in multiple U.S. cities under the banner of cracking down on illegal immigration. During those operations, officers killed two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, incidents that have drawn widespread condemnation and renewed debate over the agency's tactics