Gov. Katie Hobbs Pushed To Fire Her Press Secretary Over Controversial 'Transphobe' Gun Meme Hours After Nashville Shooting
The press secretary for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has sparked furious backlash over a series of tweets she posted hours after the Nashville shooting claimed the lives of six innocent people, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, trans shooter Audrey Hale, 28 opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, killing three children and three adults. It was later revealed the shooter identified as a male and was transitioning to the name Aiden.
After the tragedy made headlines, it prompted anti-trans rhetoric from lawmakers and talk of bans on gender-affirming healthcare, as reported by The Independent.
Press Secretary Josselyn Berry is now at the center of controversy after posting messages on social media that some deemed to be invoking gun violence.
"If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you're not progressive. Period. End of story. It's not hard to understand but [your] bigotry masquerading as feminism absolutely is," one post shared by Berry read hours after the shooting.
A social media user replied, "Not sure these transphobic-from-the-left posers know who they're messing with."
Afterwards, Berry responded with a tweet including a GIF from the 1980 movie Gloria, showing a woman fiercely brandishing two handguns.
"Us when we see transphobes," Berry captioned the image.
As a result, Arizona GOP state lawmakers have demanded that Hobbs take action by swiftly firing Berry while voicing their outrage.
"Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist [Hobbs'] Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with," the Arizona Freedom Caucus tweeted.
"Calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable," they continued, demanding she be removed from her public role.
"For all who are wondering … The vile tweet encouraging violence is still live on @GovernorHobbs Press Secretary's Twitter account."
Former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's press secretary and chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato, also took to social media to voice his disapproval, tweeting, "JUST IMAGINE if this was the spokesperson for a Republican Governor."