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Home > Celebrity > Celebrity News

Glen Powell Goes 'Instagram Official' with Girlfriend Michelle Randolph After 1 Year of Dating

picture of Michelle Randolph and Glen Powell
Source: @glenpowell;Instagram/MEGA

Glen Powell has gone 'Instagram Official' with Michelle Randolph after spending the 4th of July together.

July 8 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

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Glen Powell has gone "Instagram Official" with new girlfriend, Michelle Randolph, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood star, 37, spent 4th of July weekend with the Landman actress, which he thought was the perfect time to hard launch their romance.

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Hard Launching Romance

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picture of Glen Powell
Source: MEGA

The actor posted a PDA-packed black and white picture of himself with Randolph.

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Powell shared a series of photos on Instagram under the caption "H--- of a Fourth." Among the photos was a black-and-white picture of him and Randolph kissing.

Before the social media update, Randolph and Powell had already sparked rumors of romance.

Last month, she subtly featured Powell in her own photo roundup. She also made sure to include a picture with his dog, Brisket.

Two months ago, a TikTok video of them dancing together in Austin went viral online. They were also spotted leaving the 2026 Golden Globes afterparty in Los Angeles together in January.

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picture of Michelle Randolph
Source: MEGA

Powell sparked romance rumors with Randolph after video of them dancing went viral.

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However, it makes sense that the pair took some time to confirm their relationship. Randolph, 28, has previously explained the importance of privacy for her.

"I think my personal life is so separate than my work life," she told Bustle. "It’s hard, but it’s important to me."

The Top Gun: Maverick star was last romantically involved with ex Gigi Paris.

The former couple started dating in 2020 but split in 2023, reportedly following the romance rumors between him and his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney.

As for Randolph, she dated actor Gregg Sulkin for five years. However, they also parted ways in 2023.

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Struggles To Find Love

picture of Glen Powell
Source: MEGA

Powell struggled to find a girlfriend, despite his 'hunk' status in Hollywood.

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Before meeting Randolph, RadarOnline.com told how the Hollywood hunk was struggling to find love and leaning on his famous friends for help — Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra — who stepped in as matchmakers

A source close to the trio claimed: "Glen is like an honorary Jonas Brother at this stage. Nick and Priyanka treat him as part of the family, and it's tough for them to see him succeeding professionally but not finding happiness in love."

"They're baffled he's still single because they think he's the full package. That's why they've taken it upon themselves to help him meet someone genuine – a woman who's interested in Glen, not his celebrity."

The actor shocked many last year by swapping Los Angeles for his native Texas, a decision insiders say was driven by a desire for authenticity in both friendships and relationships.

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picture of Glen Powell
Source: MEGA

Powell needed pals Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to be his matchmakers, according to a source.

One Hollywood insider said: "A huge part of his decision to move was about wanting a real relationship. In L.A., plenty of women chase after him, but too often it's because of what his fame can offer. Glen felt going back to Texas would give him a better chance of meeting someone with more genuine intentions."

The Jonas–Chopra household, known for its own fairytale romance, is said to be protective of Powell's search.

Another source claimed: "Nick and Priyanka are very savvy about the pitfalls of dating when you're as high-profile as Glen – it can be intimidating. That's why they've begun introducing him to women from their own trusted circle. Priyanka laughs that it's like an arranged marriage, but behind the joke, she's genuinely intent on matching him with someone accomplished, kind and sincere."

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