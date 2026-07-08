Glen Powell Goes 'Instagram Official' with Girlfriend Michelle Randolph After 1 Year of Dating

Powell shared a series of photos on Instagram under the caption "H--- of a Fourth." Among the photos was a black-and-white picture of him and Randolph kissing.

Before the social media update, Randolph and Powell had already sparked rumors of romance.

Last month, she subtly featured Powell in her own photo roundup. She also made sure to include a picture with his dog, Brisket.

Two months ago, a TikTok video of them dancing together in Austin went viral online. They were also spotted leaving the 2026 Golden Globes afterparty in Los Angeles together in January.