EXCLUSIVE: Glen Powell's Secret Life Revealed — From Creepy School Prank to Near-Death Helicopter Crisis

1. Powell was born on Oct. 21, 1988, in Austin, Texas, to executive coach Glen Powell Sr. and homemaker mom Cyndy Powell. He has two sisters.

2. As a prank in the eighth grade, Glen set 3,000 crickets loose in his school. "By the time the cricket thing was executed, I'm in this room with the principal," he recalled.

"All of the sudden, the hallways, you started seeing people run past. People are just running past like, 'Oh my God!' They're like, 'Crick-ets, crickets!' There's a dude going nuts. You can see crickets flying around. [The principal] looks at me, and he's like, 'Did you have anything to do with this?' I was like, 'I've been here the whole time, man.'"