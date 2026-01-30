EXCLUSIVE: Secret Reason Sydney Sweeney is Struggling to Find a New Lover Revealed — And It's All About Her 'Bada-- ' Girl Squad

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sydney Sweeney is convinced her confidence, success, and close-knit circle of powerful women can be so “intimidating to a lot of guys" that she is struggling to land a new man. The Euphoria star, 28, who has been the subject of recent rumors linking her to music executive Scooter Braun, 44, addressed her love life in a new interview, offering rare insight into the personal cost of her rapid rise in Hollywood.

'He Can't Handle My World'

Sweeney said while she is open to romance, one potential partner recently walked away because he felt overwhelmed by her world. She declared, "Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don't actually need a man. I've got myself. I've got an incredible group of girlfriends. I've got a team of bada-- women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me." Sweeney went on: "It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me. There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can't handle my world. It's a hard thing."

Sydney Sweeney Doesn't 'Need Saving'

Sources close to the actress told us the comment reflects a broader pattern in her dating life rather than a single rejection. One friend said, "Sydney's independence is a huge part of who she is. Some men love that. Others find it confronting, especially when they realize she doesn't need saving or managing." Sweeney's career trajectory helps explain that dynamic. Since breaking out on HBO's Euphoria, she has balanced acting with producing, launching projects through her own company, and becoming one of Hollywood's most in-demand young stars. An industry insider added, "She's not just showing up to set. She's running meetings, making decisions, and building something long-term. That can be a shock for someone expecting a more traditional relationship."

Sydney Sweeney’s Ideal Partner Revealed

Despite that, Sweeney was candid about what she does want in a partner, outlining a mix of emotional and physical compatibility rather than status or industry clout. She said of her dream lover, she wanted them to be "athletic and outgoing and funny." Sweeney added, "I'm a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family." She also pushed back against the idea her romantic roles should dictate her real-life expectations, even as her mother gently questioned her dating patterns. "I wouldn't ever be like, 'Okay, this guy needs to do exactly what this character did or make me feel exactly how this character made me feel,'" she said. "The other day, my mom and I were talking about guys, and I was like, 'Well, he's not really my type.' And she goes, 'Well, maybe your type's not working out for you, Syd.'"

