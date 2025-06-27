Your tip
Cory Monteith's Family Tragedy: Late 'Glee' Star's Parents Both Die Within a Month of Each Other — Nearly 12 Years After Actor's Drug Overdose

Late 'Glee' star Cory Monteith's parents died within a month of each other.

June 27 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

More tragedy has befallen former Glee star Cory Monteith's family.

The late actor's mother Ann Marie McGregor passed away on June 18, a little over a month after his father Joe Monteith died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cory lost his battle with addiction in 2013. He was 31-years-old.

An Instagram page honoring Cory, which was set up by his mother, confirmed her death in a heartbreaking post, announcing: "Cory and Ann are now reunited."

cory monteith parents die
Source: MEGA

Cory died aged 31 in 2013 after a battle with addiction.

Ann reportedly passed away "peacefully" at the age of 74 following a long illness. She was remembered for her "strong character."

Her obituary read: "Ann enjoyed her time gardening, along with her artistic pursuits on her acreage in Shirley, BC, together with Cornelius, Harley and her lovebirds.

"Ann was a person of strong character, and she carried that throughout her life."

The online tribute expressed gratitude to Ann's "close friends and acquaintances who have been there to support her over the years," as well as "the doctors, nurses and palliative care staff at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon for the impeccable care Ann received while there."

This is a developing story. More to come...

