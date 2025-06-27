Cory Monteith's Family Tragedy: Late 'Glee' Star's Parents Both Die Within a Month of Each Other — Nearly 12 Years After Actor's Drug Overdose

More tragedy has befallen former Glee star Cory Monteith's family.

The late actor's mother Ann Marie McGregor passed away on June 18, a little over a month after his father Joe Monteith died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cory lost his battle with addiction in 2013. He was 31-years-old.

An Instagram page honoring Cory, which was set up by his mother, confirmed her death in a heartbreaking post, announcing: "Cory and Ann are now reunited."