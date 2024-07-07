'Just Such Youth': Jane Lynch Reflects on Her Time Working With Late 'Glee' Co-Stars Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera
As Glee fans commemorate the tragic losses of two of the show's beloved stars, Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera, on the 11th anniversary of Monteith's death, their co-star, Jane Lynch, recalls her fond memories of working with the young actors.
"Just such youth," Lynch told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.
"They were so excited, as we all were. We knew that we were breathing rarefied air when the show became such a big hit." The actress, who played cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the show, continued, "There's a big hole in our lives because of that."
The 63-year-old actress told the outlet that she found her own way to remember Monteith, as her birthday, July 14, falls one day after the anniversary of his death each year.
"My birthday will always be, you know, have Cory all over it," she explained, "and I'm really happy for that."
Monteith, best known for his portrayal of Finn Hudson, was discovered lifeless in a hotel room in his homeland of Canada on July 13, 2013.
The 31-year-old actor, who had publicly shared his struggles with substance addiction, succumbed to mixed drug toxicity involving heroin and alcohol.
Rivera, renowned for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox musical TV hit, tragically drowned in Lake Piru, California, on July 8, 2020, during a boating trip with her son Josey, who was four years old at the time.
Their passing left a void in the hearts of many who admired their talent throughout the series.
Mark Salling, another Glee co-star, was found dead in a park near his L.A. home on January 30, 2018.
It was determined the 35-year-old actor, who was awaiting sentencing after he pleaded guilty to charges related to possessing child pornography, had committed suicide.
Lynch told Nashville country music radio station WSM she still stays in contact with several of her co-stars from the hit Fox show, including Lea Michele, Becca Tobin, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and series co-creator Ryan Murphy.
"I am the lucky recipient of some really great writings, some great relationships," Lynch told the station. "I've known Ryan Murphy for a long time and he always gives me something fun and has throughout my career."