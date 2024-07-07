According to the pro-Qatari Arab newspaper Al-Jadeed, the car accident that led to Shibl's demise was no ordinary mishap.

Initially, the communications advisor was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, including severe brain hemorrhaging. However, her condition later deteriorated, and the doctors announced her death.

The report suggests that the collision was intentional, pointing towards a sinister motive behind the tragic incident.

The driver of an armored vehicle involved in the crash has been apprehended, sparking further intrigue surrounding the circumstances of the event.