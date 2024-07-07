Your tip
Syrian Sex Scandal: Mystery Surrounds Death of Bashar Al-Assad's Advisor and Rumored Lover of President — as Finger is Pointed at Nation's First Lady

Photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
Source: mega
Jul. 7 2024

Luna al-Shibl, the Communications Adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad, passed away following a car accident in Damascus.

The incident has raised suspicions of foul play, hinting at a potential assassination attempt by the Syrian First Lady, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the pro-Qatari Arab newspaper Al-Jadeed, the car accident that led to Shibl's demise was no ordinary mishap.

Initially, the communications advisor was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, including severe brain hemorrhaging. However, her condition later deteriorated, and the doctors announced her death.

The report suggests that the collision was intentional, pointing towards a sinister motive behind the tragic incident.

The driver of an armored vehicle involved in the crash has been apprehended, sparking further intrigue surrounding the circumstances of the event.

Shibl's untimely death unveiled a tangled web of political animosity and personal vendettas. Her unpopularity and numerous adversaries, including President Assad's wife, Asma al-Assad, shed light on the challenges she faced during her tenure.

Asma, who previously attempted to have Shibl removed from her position following rumors of an affair between the Syrian president and his advisor.

As the only Druze individual in the presidential inner circle, Shibl's perceived connections to power did not shield her from controversy.

Accusations of espionage and betrayal surfaced, with reports linking her to disseminating sensitive information to foreign entities. The subsequent investigations into her family members, including her brother and husband, further compound the intrigue surrounding her sudden demise.

Shibl's brother, who was in a senior military position at the palace, was suspected of passing intelligence to Israel and is under investigation pending further decisions.

Her husband was arrested shortly before he attempted to flee to Russia, on accusations of embezzlement and bribery.

The aftermath of Shibl's death saw Iran calling for the interrogation of senior Syrian officers, hinting at broader implications and potential repercussions within the region.

Amidst the political turmoil, the regime in Damascus announced significant military reforms aimed at restructuring Syria's armed forces.

With the cessation of major conflicts in the country, tens of thousands of soldiers are slated to be discharged from reserves, marking a pivotal shift in the military landscape.

The reforms, driven by economic constraints and strategic considerations, aim to enhance the army's combat readiness while navigating a period of transition and uncertainty.

