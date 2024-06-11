YouTuber Ben Potter Dead at 40: Grieving Wife Reveals 'Comicstorian' Passed Away in 'Unfortunate Accident'

Ben was known by his YouTube channel name, "Comicstorian," which had more than 3 million subscribers. The content creator produced and voiced "audio dramas" based on comics from Marvel and DC.

His latest video, posted the day before his death, was titled "Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel." The YouTuber said at the start of the video, "My name is Benny, I am the Comicstorian, we run a channel in which we basically take comic books and turn them into audio dramas so that you know what's going on in the world of comics. We do this because following every single comic book that comes out is expensive and difficult to do."