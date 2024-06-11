YouTuber Ben Potter Dead at 40: Grieving Wife Reveals 'Comicstorian' Passed Away in 'Unfortunate Accident'
YouTube sensation and comic book lover Ben Potter has died at the age of 40 after an "unfortunate accident," RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Nathalie Potter announced her husband's death in a post on X Monday, writing, "Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away." She did not elaborate on what led to his sudden death.
Ben was known by his YouTube channel name, "Comicstorian," which had more than 3 million subscribers. The content creator produced and voiced "audio dramas" based on comics from Marvel and DC.
His latest video, posted the day before his death, was titled "Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel." The YouTuber said at the start of the video, "My name is Benny, I am the Comicstorian, we run a channel in which we basically take comic books and turn them into audio dramas so that you know what's going on in the world of comics. We do this because following every single comic book that comes out is expensive and difficult to do."
While fans knew him as an internet success story, his loved ones will remember him as "one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for," his wife said.
"As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine," Nathalie wrote. "He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it."
She went on to request privacy as she mourns, saying, "I need time to be with friends and family," and "I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve."
"Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that," she added. "His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this."
Nathalie said she planned to work with her late husband's YouTube team to keep creating content for the Comicstorian page, hoping to "honor him by continuing to tell great stories by people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive."
YouTubers New Rockstars also posted a tribute to Ben on X, writing, "We were devastated to learn that Ben Potter aka Comicstorian passed away over the weekend. His love of comics inspired all of us on YouTube. He showed us how to appreciate art and storytelling with heartfelt sincerity." "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," they added.
Potter posted his final YouTube video titled "Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel" on June 7, just one day before his death.