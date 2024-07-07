Terrified Louisiana Teens Spot 'Bigfoot' With 'Glowing Eyes' in Forest, Call 911 for Rescue

Upon receiving the distress call, deputies promptly responded to the scene. The officers located the frightened teens at the campsite but found no signs of the purported creature.

The teenagers were safely escorted out of the forest without any harm.

Despite conducting a thorough search, the sheriff’s office stated, "Deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity involving a growl with glowing eyes and standing 5 feet tall."

The law enforcement officials commended the teens on their recent graduation and wished them well in their future endeavors.