Terrified Louisiana Teens Spot 'Bigfoot' With 'Glowing Eyes' in Forest, Call 911 for Rescue
A group of recent high school graduates from Houma, Louisiana, found themselves in a state of panic after allegedly encountering a creature resembling Bigfoot with "glowing eyes" during a camping trip in Kisatchie National Forest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The chilling incident, which took place about 100 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, prompted the teens to alert the authorities at the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to the New York Post, the teenagers, aged 17 and 18, reported spotting the large animal shortly after setting up camp approximately a mile and a half off Back Bone Trail in southern Natchitoches Parish.
They described hearing a growl and seeing an animal standing about 5 feet tall with glowing eyes around 9:20 p.m. on June 28.
Upon receiving the distress call, deputies promptly responded to the scene. The officers located the frightened teens at the campsite but found no signs of the purported creature.
The teenagers were safely escorted out of the forest without any harm.
Despite conducting a thorough search, the sheriff’s office stated, "Deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity involving a growl with glowing eyes and standing 5 feet tall."
The law enforcement officials commended the teens on their recent graduation and wished them well in their future endeavors.
- 'Can't Sugarcoat It': Washington Post in Turmoil as Staff Revolt After Editor's Shocking and Sudden Exit
- He’s Baaaack! New Daily Beast Boss Joanna Coles Scrambles to Recruit Ex-CNN Host Brian Stelter As Site Undergoes Massive Layoffs
- Rodeo Star's 3-Year-Old Son AWAKE After Riding Toy Tractor into River: 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'
This is not the first reported Bigfoot sighting within the vast Kisatchie National Forest.
In 2019, two self-proclaimed Bigfoot researchers, known as "Tex-La" and Claude, disclosed their alleged visual and audio evidence of the cryptid's existence in the dense woods.
The researchers deployed camouflaged cameras and audio devices to capture footage and sound recordings, which included mysterious howls. They also uncovered footprints and peculiar tree limb markings believed to be associated with Bigfoot.
Tex-La emphasized, "It's something you have to approach with an open mind."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In October 2023, a man and his wife, on a romantic getaway, took a photo of what they believe to be Bigfoot walking around in broad daylight in Colorado.
Shannon and Stetson Parker were part of a sightseeing tour on the rail line between Durango and Silverton in the state park, where they were able to take a picture of the alleged creature.
The Sasquatch is described as a large ape-like creature with human posture and features. It has roots in Native American folklore and has been reported by European settlers since the 1800s.
“Those who claim to have seen Bigfoot have described everything from a large, upright ape to an actual hairy human, sometimes standing over eight feet tall and described as powerfully built,” the Washington National Guard wrote in a recent post about the American cryptid.