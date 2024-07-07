Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > news

Terrified Louisiana Teens Spot 'Bigfoot' With 'Glowing Eyes' in Forest, Call 911 for Rescue

Infamous bigfoot footage from 1967
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 7 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A group of recent high school graduates from Houma, Louisiana, found themselves in a state of panic after allegedly encountering a creature resembling Bigfoot with "glowing eyes" during a camping trip in Kisatchie National Forest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The chilling incident, which took place about 100 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, prompted the teens to alert the authorities at the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Article continues below advertisement
terrified louisiana teens spot bigfoot glowing eyes forest rescue
Source: mega

Teens spotted the large animal shortly after setting up camp approximately a mile and a half off Back Bone Trail in Kisatchie National Forest.

According to the New York Post, the teenagers, aged 17 and 18, reported spotting the large animal shortly after setting up camp approximately a mile and a half off Back Bone Trail in southern Natchitoches Parish.

They described hearing a growl and seeing an animal standing about 5 feet tall with glowing eyes around 9:20 p.m. on June 28.

Article continues below advertisement
terrified louisiana teens spot bigfoot glowing eyes forest rescue
Source: mega

The teens claimed to have seen a creature with glowing eyes in the forest.

Article continues below advertisement

Upon receiving the distress call, deputies promptly responded to the scene. The officers located the frightened teens at the campsite but found no signs of the purported creature.

The teenagers were safely escorted out of the forest without any harm.

Despite conducting a thorough search, the sheriff’s office stated, "Deputies were unable to locate any suspicious activity involving a growl with glowing eyes and standing 5 feet tall."

The law enforcement officials commended the teens on their recent graduation and wished them well in their future endeavors.

MORE ON:
news
Article continues below advertisement
terrified louisiana teens spot bigfoot glowing eyes forest rescue
Source: @BIGFOOTEVIDENCE/INSTAGRAM

Bigfoot sightings have been reported since the 19th century.

Article continues below advertisement

This is not the first reported Bigfoot sighting within the vast Kisatchie National Forest.

In 2019, two self-proclaimed Bigfoot researchers, known as "Tex-La" and Claude, disclosed their alleged visual and audio evidence of the cryptid's existence in the dense woods.

The researchers deployed camouflaged cameras and audio devices to capture footage and sound recordings, which included mysterious howls. They also uncovered footprints and peculiar tree limb markings believed to be associated with Bigfoot.

Tex-La emphasized, "It's something you have to approach with an open mind."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

In October 2023, a man and his wife, on a romantic getaway, took a photo of what they believe to be Bigfoot walking around in broad daylight in Colorado.

Shannon and Stetson Parker were part of a sightseeing tour on the rail line between Durango and Silverton in the state park, where they were able to take a picture of the alleged creature.

The Sasquatch is described as a large ape-like creature with human posture and features. It has roots in Native American folklore and has been reported by European settlers since the 1800s.

“Those who claim to have seen Bigfoot have described everything from a large, upright ape to an actual hairy human, sometimes standing over eight feet tall and described as powerfully built,” the Washington National Guard wrote in a recent post about the American cryptid.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.