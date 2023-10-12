Bigfoot 'Spotted' By Colorado Couple in Shocking Video

The traveling couple captured the unbelievable sight while taking a steam engine train ride from Durango to Silverton over the weekend. The route cut through the picturesque San Juan National Forest.

While the train chugged along, the couple and fellow passengers noticed a peculiar sight walking on the mountainside. As they focused their camera on the creature, it could be seen walking on two legs but did not bear the normal markings of a human like clothing, shoes or a backpack that hikers carry.

The figure was large and hairy.