Wild Claims Australian Man Caught On Camera A 'Hairy Ape-Like' Bigfoot — You Be The Judge

"A BF [Bigfoot] or Australian Yowie in front of there (sic) main blind," he captioned his post on Facebook.

The posting sparked a fierce debate amongst believers and naysayers, who argued over whether or not the sighting was legitimate after years of similar claims and other grainy photos were debunked.

"Looks like the big guy to me," one wrote about the hairy creature, according to Daily Star, while another speculated there was "more than one" Bigfoot.

Another replied, "I kinda (sic) think that's just a gap in the leaves."