Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit on Behalf of Son Josey The complaint alleges that the actress' death was preventable.

Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of their son, Josey, four months after the Glee actress’ death.

Dorsey, to whom Rivera was married from 2014 to 2018, along with the actress’ estate filed the paperwork on Tuesday, November 17. The 5-year-old is suing Josey Ventura County, California, United Water Conservation District and the county’s Parks and Recreation Management for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress after his mother drowned in Lake Piru in July. According to court docs obtained by Radar, the complaint claims that her death was preventable.

“[The boat] was not equipped with a safely accessible ladder, adequate rope, an anchor, a radio or any security mechanisms to prevent swimmers from being separated from their boats,” the documents read. “Disturbingly, later inspection revealed that the boat was not even equipped with any flotation or lifesaving devices, in direct violation of California law, which requires that all pontoons longer than 16 feet be equipped with flotation devices.”

However, a report released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office says an employee found Josey “wrapped in a towel, wearing a life vest.” Rivera was not wearing a life vest when her body was found.

The suit also claimed that the lake did not have “a single sign anywhere” that warns of the conditions in the water, including “strong currents, low visibility, high winds, changing water depths, underwater caves, ledges, and drop offs, or the trees, brush, and other debris that congest its waters due to vastly changing water levels and winds.” The docs also noted the lakes “deadly history,” claiming that “more than two dozen people have drowned” since 1959.

Rivera went missing on July 8 after swimming during a trip to Lake Piru with her son. After a five-day search, her body was found on July 13, and the cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning.