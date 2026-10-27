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Home > Celebrity > Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen Sees No Sign of 'Betrayal' From Fellow Catwalk Star Candice Swanepoel as Romance With Tom Brady Revealed

picture of Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen is reportedly unbothered by fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel dating ex-husband Tom Brady.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

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Gisele Bündchen has no issue with fellow model Candice Swanepoel dating her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Brazilian model, 46, does not believe Swanepoel, 38, broke any "girl code" by entering a relationship with the NFL legend.

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Focusing on Her Own Relationship

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picture of Gisele Bundchen
Source: MEGA

Bündchen remarried in 2025 to Joaquim Valente.

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Bündchen and Swanepoel have reportedly always been friendly and supportive to one another in a professional capacity when they've naturally crossed paths in the modelling industry.

However, the pair never developed a friendship, meaning that in Bündchen’s eyes, Swanepoel has done nothing wrong.

As insiders told TMZ, Bündchen is focusing on her own relationship with her husband, Joaquim Valente, and wishes Brady — the father of her two children, Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13 — all the best.

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Swanepoel Has Been Dating NFL Legend for 'Months'

picture of Candice Swanepoel
Source: MEGA

Swanepoel has been dating Brady in secret.

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RadarOnline.com recently reported that Brady and Swanepoel have been secretly dating "for a while", having strived to keep their blossoming relationship under wraps.

Neither Brady nor the Victoria's Secret Angel has commented on the rumored romance, which comes months after the football legend claimed dating wasn’t a priority.

A source told People on Sunday, "They've been dating for a while now. They both live in Miami, so it's very convenient. They're spending a lot of time together."

Another source added, "Candice and Tom have been dating for months. She's been very secretive and selective about who she's told about their dating. When they have met up, they've gone (to great) lengths not to be spotted."

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Single Since Marriage Split

picture of picture of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Brady and Bündchen were married from 2009 to 2022.

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Brady has not publicly been in a serious relationship since his divorce from Bündchen, to whom he was married from 2009 to 2022.

Swanepoel, meanwhile, split with her ex-fiancé Hermann Nicoli, whom she was with for over a decade, in 2018.

They share sons Anacã, 10, and Ariel, 8.

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picture of tom brady
Source: MEGA

Brady has been linked with numerous famous women since marriage break-up.

After the rumored relationship was made public, an old clip from several years ago surfaced on social media. Swanepoel was being interviewed on a red carpet in Portuguese when she was asked a hypothetical "kiss, marry, kill" question.

She was presented with Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber and Brady as the three options. Awkwardly, she decided to marry Pitt and kiss Bieber, leaving Brady to be killed.

Speaking in January, Brady claimed he wasn’t actively looking for a relationship, having been linked with glamorous stars including Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Sofía Vergara, Alix Earle and Yael Cohen.

He told People: "You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids."

"I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” adding that he’s "so blessed in so many parts of (his) life."

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