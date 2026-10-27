Gisele Bündchen Sees No Sign of 'Betrayal' From Fellow Catwalk Star Candice Swanepoel as Romance With Tom Brady Revealed

After the rumored relationship was made public, an old clip from several years ago surfaced on social media. Swanepoel was being interviewed on a red carpet in Portuguese when she was asked a hypothetical "kiss, marry, kill" question.

She was presented with Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber and Brady as the three options. Awkwardly, she decided to marry Pitt and kiss Bieber, leaving Brady to be killed.

Speaking in January, Brady claimed he wasn’t actively looking for a relationship, having been linked with glamorous stars including Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, Sofía Vergara, Alix Earle and Yael Cohen.

He told People: "You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids."

"I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” adding that he’s "so blessed in so many parts of (his) life."