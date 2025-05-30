EXCLUSIVE: Gérard's Giant Downfall – How 'Sex Beast' Depardieu's Career Is In the Dumps After #MeToo Movement Finally Came Calling for Bloated 'Wild Animal'

French movie legend Gérard Depardieu has plunged into disgrace after the Three Musketeers star was convicted of sex attacks on two gals, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his career is now dead in the water.

A muscular hunk in his early years, the 76-year-old cinema superstar has turned into a 5-foot-11, at one time 330-pound mound of blubber – but that didn't stop him from sexually manhandling two women while filming The Green Shutters in 2021.

Found guilty, he got off with a slap-on-the-wrist 18-month suspended sentence, $32,000 in fines, and his name listed on the national sex offender list.