Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Gerard Depardieu
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gérard's Giant Downfall – How 'Sex Beast' Depardieu's Career Is In the Dumps After #MeToo Movement Finally Came Calling for Bloated 'Wild Animal'

gerard depardieu career metoo french film brute
Source: MEGA

Gérard Depardieu's career has collapsed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 30 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

French movie legend Gérard Depardieu has plunged into disgrace after the Three Musketeers star was convicted of sex attacks on two gals, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his career is now dead in the water.

A muscular hunk in his early years, the 76-year-old cinema superstar has turned into a 5-foot-11, at one time 330-pound mound of blubber – but that didn't stop him from sexually manhandling two women while filming The Green Shutters in 2021.

Found guilty, he got off with a slap-on-the-wrist 18-month suspended sentence, $32,000 in fines, and his name listed on the national sex offender list.

Article continues below advertisement

'Wild Animal'

Article continues below advertisement
gerard depardieu career metoo french film brute
Source: MEGA

Amélie's chilling account of Gérard Depardieu's assault painted the once-muscular icon as a 'wild animal' on set.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, one victim, a 54-year-old set decorator named Amélie, described the star as a "wild animal" when he trapped her in a corridor between his legs and groped her pubic area, breasts and buttocks while asking her to touch his penis.

The other, a 32-year-old assistant director, accused the lust-crazed lout of groping her breasts and buttocks.

During the trial, Depardieu denied the charges, saying he's "not like that," but admitted grabbing one gal by the hips during an argument.

Article continues below advertisement
gerard depardieu career metoo french film brute
Source: MEGA

Lawyer Carine Durrieu-Diebolt hailed the conviction of Depardieu as a 'victory for all women,' signaling justice long overdue.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jennifer aniston comforted john mayer after stalker ordeal

EXCLUSIVE: The One Where John Was There For Her – Jennifer Aniston 'Being Comforted' by Ex-Fling Mayer in Wake of 'Friends' Actress' Horrifying Stalker Ordeal

kris jenner jessica alba corey gamble drama

EXCLUSIVE: Kris V Jessica! Momager Jenner 'Ready to Punch' Actress Alba After Learning She Got Cozy With Her Boytoy Corey Gamble

In recent years, more than 20 women have accused the actor of bad behavior, but this is the first complaint to end in a trial. Others were dismissed for lack of evidence or for expired statute of limitations.

After the verdict, the older victim said: "I'm very, very much satisfied… that's a victory for me really, and… a step forward. I feel justice was made."

Her lawyer Carine Durrieu-Diebolt called the landmark verdict "a victory for two women on a film set, but it’s a victory for all women… and I'm thinking of Depardieu's other victims."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.