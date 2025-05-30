EXCLUSIVE: Gérard's Giant Downfall – How 'Sex Beast' Depardieu's Career Is In the Dumps After #MeToo Movement Finally Came Calling for Bloated 'Wild Animal'
French movie legend Gérard Depardieu has plunged into disgrace after the Three Musketeers star was convicted of sex attacks on two gals, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his career is now dead in the water.
A muscular hunk in his early years, the 76-year-old cinema superstar has turned into a 5-foot-11, at one time 330-pound mound of blubber – but that didn't stop him from sexually manhandling two women while filming The Green Shutters in 2021.
Found guilty, he got off with a slap-on-the-wrist 18-month suspended sentence, $32,000 in fines, and his name listed on the national sex offender list.
'Wild Animal'
Still, one victim, a 54-year-old set decorator named Amélie, described the star as a "wild animal" when he trapped her in a corridor between his legs and groped her pubic area, breasts and buttocks while asking her to touch his penis.
The other, a 32-year-old assistant director, accused the lust-crazed lout of groping her breasts and buttocks.
During the trial, Depardieu denied the charges, saying he's "not like that," but admitted grabbing one gal by the hips during an argument.
In recent years, more than 20 women have accused the actor of bad behavior, but this is the first complaint to end in a trial. Others were dismissed for lack of evidence or for expired statute of limitations.
After the verdict, the older victim said: "I'm very, very much satisfied… that's a victory for me really, and… a step forward. I feel justice was made."
Her lawyer Carine Durrieu-Diebolt called the landmark verdict "a victory for two women on a film set, but it’s a victory for all women… and I'm thinking of Depardieu's other victims."