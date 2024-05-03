Your tip
Ex-Rep. George Santos Admits Plans to Join OnlyFans After Shutting Down Earlier Reports

george santos lipstick wig drag queen persona kitara ravache cameo
Source: MEGA

George Santos plans to launch an OnlyFans account.

By:

May 3 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former New York Rep. George Santos announced he plans to launch an OnlyFans account, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Santos previously denied reports of him joining the platform, he's changed his mind. Santos revealed plans to launch an OnlyFans account in a shocking interview, in which he also discussed cheating on his ex-wife.

george santos lipstick wig drag queen persona kitara ravache cameo
Source: MEGA

Santos previously denied reports of him joining OnlyFans.

In an unhinged interview with No Jumper podcast host Adam22, Santos spoke about starting an OnlyFans account and coming out to his ex-wife, Uadla Vieira Santos, who he was married to from 2012 to 2019.

While he was still married to Uadla, Santos announced his engagement to another man, Pedro Vilarva, in 2014, though Vilarva allegedly never accepted his proposal.

george santos lipstick wig drag queen persona kitara ravache cameo
Source: MEGA

Santos told the podcast host he can subscribe to his content when his OnlyFans launches.

"[The closet] was me trying to hide natural urges and try not to disappoint mom and dad kind of," Santos explained to the host. "You see, both my parents are Brazilian. There's a very machista culture in Brazil… Being gay is kind of dangerous in that country. Well, I grew up here. My parents, little I knew, had such an open mind about it."

Santos said he was "married for a couple of year" although "on paper, it looks like I was married for nine years."

george santos lipstick wig drag queen persona kitara ravache cameo
Source: MEGA

Santos also admitted to cheating on his wife with another man.

"But in reality, I was married for like three, four years. But then it took another five years to actually finalize a divorce because I came out to her," Santos added.

"I'm like, 'You know what? I can't do this no more. I had sex with your best friend, a gay dude."

When pressed further about his sex life, Santos quipped, "I'm not giving you that for free! You can subscribe to my OnlyFans when it launches."

When the podcast host crudely asked if the embattled ex-congressman planned on doing "the full thing on there," Santos fired back, "No, no, no, absolutely not. Maybe show [my] moobs."

george santos cameo drag queen kitara per video
Source: MEGA

Santos noted his husband wants him 'out of the public spotlight.'

While Santos said he plans to launch an OnlyFans, he noted his husband, who he married two years ago, doesn't enjoy him being in the "public spotlight."

"It's very simple. Every time he says I want you out of the public spotlight, I'm like, 'Alright, guess no more bags for you.' He's obsessed with bags, right," the ex-congressman said.

Later in the interview, Santos said he "cannot stand gay culture."

"I'm gay. That's it. That's between me and the four walls of my bedroom. I don't need to push that s--- on you," the ex-lawmaker added.

Santos seemingly disregarded the history of gay rights and same-sex marriage in the U.S. as he continued, "I've never felt like any rights I think I had, in my opinion, you and I have the same exact rights as men in this country, period. That who you sleep with makes no difference on your rights."

