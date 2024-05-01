WATCH: George Santos Dons Lipstick and Wig While Dressed as Drag Queen Persona Kitara Ravache for $350 Cameo
Former GOP House Rep. George Santos donned lipstick and a wig this week as he appeared as his drag queen persona, Kitara Ravache, for a $350 Cameo video, RadarOnline.com can report.
Santos shared his drag queen persona for the first time on Tuesday in a video shared on Cameo's official Instagram page.
According to the video of the Cameo clip, Santos – or Ravache – appeared with red lipstick, a long wig, fake eyelashes, and a red feather boa around his neck.
Santos also shared a message during the roughly one-minute-long Cameo clip.
“It’s your favorite, Kitara,” the 35-year-old disgraced GOP politician said. “After 18 years in the closet, George Santos pulled me back out – whatever.”
“I hear you’re a bunch of little freaks out there and you love to dance all night long like it’s nobody’s business,” Santos continued. “You know what? You gotta elevate it, gotta make it more risque, you gotta make it more fun. Where’s the zhush?”
“I have an advice for you. How about put some wigs on?” the former congressman added. “Get some boas and go have real fun. Let’s see who whips your hair faster – you know side to side – whatever but y’all gotta stop being boring.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Santos announced his plan to push $350 Cameo videos while dressed as his drag queen persona on Monday.
The disgraced GOP lawmaker also promised to donate 20% of the proceeds from each video to charities that included the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
“Y'all weren't ready for this drop?” Santos tweeted on Monday. “I've decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!”
“For a limited time & with 20% of the proceeds going to [Tunnel to Towers] & [The Fellowship],” he continued. “Book your Kitara [Cameo] on the link below!”
The former GOP congressman’s decision to reintroduce his drag queen persona to the world this week came months after Santos denied ever being a drag queen.
“The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” Santos said in January 2023 when the drag queen reports first broke.
“The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results,” he continued. “I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”
Meanwhile, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation clarified that it “did not know” about the former congressman’s plan to donate 20% of his drag queen Cameo proceeds to the charity.
“We have not engaged in any conversations with Rep. Santos or his team,” the charity clarified this week. “The Foundation did not know about his planned donation before his post on X.”
Santos was expelled from Congress in December 2023 following a 311-114 vote. His expulsion came shortly after he was indicted on 23 criminal charges that included wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds.
Santos joined Cameo shortly after his expulsion from Congress last year.