Gayle King's Ex-Husband Apologizes for Cheating after TV Titan Recalled Moment She Discovered Affair with Best Friend

Speaking on the Call My Daddy podcast, King recalled to host Alex Cooper that she “came home and caught (Bumpus)" in the act of cheating with a close friend.

King remembered telling the towel-clad woman: "'I can’t believe that you are here and that you are doing this. I can’t believe that you are doing this.' And I even said, 'I thought we were friends!' It sounded so pitiful."

To compound her misery, King she had triggered the home alarm system during this chaotic moment and, when the police arrived and got her autograph after recognizing her, she got them to leave without them figuring out what had happened.

"I wanted to say, 'Could you take out the trash?' But I didn't," she recounted. "I just wanted to get them in and out as quickly as possible."