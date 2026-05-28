EXCLUSIVE: 'Vogue' Ice Queen Poser Anna Wintour 'Planning To Hold Onto Power Even In Retirement'
May 28 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Longtime Vogue queen Anna Wintour, 76, is carefully planning what comes next when she finally chooses to leave the fashion bible after decades of unmatched control and cultural influence, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Anna Wintour Quietly Thinking About Her Vogue Endgame
Last year, Wintour handed the day-to-day operations of the Condé Nast magazine to new editor Chloe Malle, but still oversees editorial content for Vogue and many of the company's other brands.
"Anna is not walking away tomorrow, but make no mistake – she is absolutely thinking about the endgame," one insider said.
Condé Nast Quietly Preparing For Life After Anna Wintour
According to another source, feared Wintour remains Vogue's defining force – but people inside Condé are now "openly discussing what the company looks like after Anna."
Another insider shared: "She is not planning to surrender power. She is planning to redefine it."