EXCLUSIVE: Gayle King 'Facing CBS Showdown Over Norah O'Donnell Return'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the two anchors have a long and contentious history, with many saying Norah, 52, was thrilled to leave 71-year-old King behind to take over the CBS News anchor desk after seven contentious years together on the show – and not just because of the prestige of her new position.

Insiders said King was glad to see her go and remade the struggling morning show – naming her own co-hosts in Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil.

"Gayle and Norah have years of history," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Putting them back behind the same desk would be like throwing a match into a gasoline can."

But O'Donnell hit hard times after she left the show, enduring terrible ratings as the evening anchor and gaining an internal reputation as a diva, forcing the relocation of her show from New York to Washington, D.C., to be close to her husband's restaurant business.