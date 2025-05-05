Gutted Garth's Career Crisis: Brooks, 63, is 'Lost' Without His Late Songwriting Partner — as Country Crooner Continues to Battle Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Grieving Garth Brooks is mourning the death of his country music mentor and songwriting partner Larry Bastian as he continues to wrestle with a nagging sexual assault lawsuit – and now concerned friends are fearing for the unmoored hitmaker's career.

Bastian, who penned songs for legends such as Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Reba McEntire before bolstering Brooks with his tune-spinning talents, died April 6 at age 90.