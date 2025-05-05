Your tip
Garth Brooks

Gutted Garth's Career Crisis: Brooks, 63, is 'Lost' Without His Late Songwriting Partner — as Country Crooner Continues to Battle Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Photo of Garth Brooks
Source: BILLBOARD; MEGA

Garth Brooks, 63, faces career crisis after loss of songwriting partner and sexual assault lawsuit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 5 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Grieving Garth Brooks is mourning the death of his country music mentor and songwriting partner Larry Bastian as he continues to wrestle with a nagging sexual assault lawsuit – and now concerned friends are fearing for the unmoored hitmaker's career.

Bastian, who penned songs for legends such as Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson and Reba McEntire before bolstering Brooks with his tune-spinning talents, died April 6 at age 90.

garth brooks lost songwriting partner career crisis sexual assault
Source: AMERICAN SONGWRITER; MEGA

Larry Bastian was a guiding force behind Garth Brooks' biggest hits.

A source said: "Garth is lost without him – both personally and professionally."

Bastian took Brooks, 63, under his wing when the fledgling talent arrived in Tennessee from his native Oklahoma in the 1980s to seek stardom and supplied him with a stream of hits, including Unanswered Prayers and Rodeo.

"This was a great man … a cowboy, a poet and a true friend," Brooks said of Bastian. "I was lucky enough to be taken in by him as a student."

Now, a pal said Bastian’s death is taking a toll on Brooks as he battles his court case and ponders his musical future.

Last year, Brooks was hit with a suit from a gal identified in court docs only as Jane Roe, who claimed Garth sexually harassed her and raped her in 1989 when she worked as his makeup artist and hairstylist.

garth brooks lost songwriting partner career crisis sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard once recorded songs by Larry Bastian, whose loss now haunts Brooks.

The Friends in Low Places crooner has denied the allegations, and a tipster told RadarOnline.com Brooks had looked to Bastian for counsel as he grappled with the scandal.

The insider said: "Larry was like a second dad to Garth, and he talked with him about the troubles he was going through.

"Not having him around to lend an ear any longer just guts him – and that Larry can no longer provide him with great songs to record is a big blow to Garth's career as well. He may just pack it in."

