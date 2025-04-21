Gabby Petito's Mom Reveals Heartbreaking Details on Brutal Struggles Family Faced After Her Daughter Was Murdered By Boyfriend Brian Laundrie — And How They Are Still Grieving

While Schmidt's children continue to grieve their sister in different ways, she confessed she worries about whether or not they'll be able to trust others as they grow up.

She explained: "I wonder how are they ever going to trust anyone because they trusted (Laundrie). They liked him really – and we all did. I mean we all were like he's a little... he's a little weird but he was really good with the kids and I'm like they must I don't know what's going through their head with that so that's hard."

Schmidt noted therapy has been helpful for the family, particularly for her middle child, saying: "She enjoys it. She'll talk to me about it afterwards. She'll be like 'Oh the therapist mentioned this and she thinks I should try this.'

"So she she seems to enjoy it because it's just an unbiased person that's not going to you know judge her for anything and you know she feels comfortable talking to her so it worked out."