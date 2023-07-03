'Miss You Fiercely Kat': Friends Celebrate the Life of the 'Mindy Project' Star Who Died by Assisted Suicide Following Covid-19 Booster 'illness'

Friends of Slovakian actress Katarina Pavelek gathered to honor her memory after the Mindy Project star died by assisted suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A group photo with 14 of her friends by the ocean was posted by a fellow actor after her passing as they recalled the special times they shared with Pavelek, bringing a bucket of beverages along with flowers and a poster of the beloved performer for all of them to sign a farewell message in her honor.