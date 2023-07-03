'Miss You Fiercely Kat': Friends Celebrate the Life of the 'Mindy Project' Star Who Died by Assisted Suicide Following Covid-19 Booster 'illness'
Friends of Slovakian actress Katarina Pavelek gathered to honor her memory after the Mindy Project star died by assisted suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A group photo with 14 of her friends by the ocean was posted by a fellow actor after her passing as they recalled the special times they shared with Pavelek, bringing a bucket of beverages along with flowers and a poster of the beloved performer for all of them to sign a farewell message in her honor.
Prior to her death, Pavelek shared that her health had been steadily declining after getting the Johnson Johnson & Johnson booster for work in February 2022.
As we previously reported, Pavelek ended her life on June 1 at the Pegasos association in Switzerland, which enables a person to receive a "peaceful, dignified and caring assisted death" at their clinic in Basel.
"Today we celebrated the life of Katarina Pavelek," actor Devlin Wilder wrote in his sentimental caption. "It was a beautiful memorial on the beach sharing stories of her laughter, her boldness, her resilience, and our friendship with her and one another."
"It was great to meet new friends today and build kinship with others," the Johnny Be Gone star continued. "I miss you fiercely Kat. You would have loved this day."
Pavelek shared her heartbreaking update via Instagram on June 1, 2023, announcing her tough decision to end her life early due to the impact the illness had on her well-being.
She believed the jab caused her to be diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS, on top of having "suspected respiratory ALS," causing her to be "disabled" and unable to enjoy life in the same capacity she once had.
Pavelek said breathing had become a painful struggle and her "lung function" was deteriorating.
"The booster jab I received over a year ago destroyed my health, my body and my life completely. There is no other way to end my suffering other than the decision I made."
Wilder previously shared a tribute and a photo of them in happier times, revealing how much he already misses Pavelek now that she is gone.
"She was bold, funny, driven, beautiful, and my friend of many years," he recalled. "She was in pain a long, long time. We shared a million sets and as many adventures. She died as she lived, resolute to the very end. She now gets to be free of the pain and the suffering of this life. I miss her infinitely."